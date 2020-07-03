Friday, July 3, 2020
Skincare Essentials Everyone Should Have This Monsoon

Have a healthy Skin this Monsoon

All you need to do is tweak your skincare routine to introduce products that address these issues.
Of all the monsoon skincare products, the toner is the most underrated. Pixabay

Monsoon takes a toll on your skin and hair. Frizzy hair, lackluster skin, and chapped lips are all a result of the humidity. Whether you’re staying indoors or stepping outside, all you need to do is tweak your skincare routine to introduce products that address these issues.

Sobiya Moghul, Content Lead at Amazon Beauty, recommends the eight must-have products to protect your skin and hair this rainy season.

Cleanser: A good cleanser helps remove excess oil and dirt, leaving the skin feeling smooth and fresh. A gentle, chemical-free cleanser is perfect for everyday use.

Toner: Of all the monsoon skincare products, the toner is the most underrated. It revitalizes the skin and helps control blemishes and clogged pores. Use one that is light and alcohol-free for clear and smooth skin.

Moisturizer: Opt for a gentle and non-greasy moisturizer for skin that feels fresh and hydrated, and for a face that glows naturally.

Contrary to popular belief, sunscreen is essential even during the monsoon and even when you’re staying indoors. Pixabay

Body Lotion: Flawless skin is a result of the daily application of a good body lotion. A shea or cocoa butter enriched formula works well for dry skin while a lighter formula works well for oily skin.

Sunscreen: Contrary to popular belief, sunscreen is essential even during the monsoon and even when you’re staying indoors. Choose one that offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant to avoid skin damage from the harmful rays of the sun.

Hair Mask: Humidity makes the hair frizzy and sticky in no time. It is therefore essential to use a hair mask enriched with natural ingredients for healthy-looking hair.

Conditioner: It is essential to follow-up with a good conditioner after you shampoo your hair. An effective conditioner locks in the moisture and protects your hair from splitting, damage, and environmental fizziness.

Lip Balm: Lips tend to crack and get chapped during the monsoon. To get your perfect pout back, start using a nourishing lip balm in a flavor of your choice.

Lip and Cheek Tint: Breathe life into your face by adding a pop of color to create a natural flush that lasts all day. A water-based gel tint in your favorite shade works well on your lips as well as cheeks. (IANS)

