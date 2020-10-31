Sunday, November 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Sleep Deprivation Might Effect Your Heart Health
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Sleep Deprivation Might Effect Your Heart Health

Experts warn losing sleep could take a toll on lifestyle and as well as heart health.

0
Sleep
It is important to understand that sleep management is not just restricted to a good night's sleep or getting enough of it. Unsplash

The pandemic brought with it a new normal that came with its own consequences. The social distancing, erratic work hours, and the stress of living in times of an outbreak have raised anxieties for many. As we find ourselves busy fighting COVID-19, many other significant health issues seem to have taken a backseat.

People are not only losing their sleep to overstretched working hours, and the uncertainty caused by coronavirus but are also finding it difficult to sleep properly. Experts warn this could take a toll on, not just your lifestyle but also heart health. Emotional and mental stress can lead to erratic sleep patterns, which, experts believe, may lead to heart-related health issues, eventually leading to something as critical as stroke.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

It is important to understand that sleep management is not just restricted to a good night’s sleep or getting enough of it. The quality of your sleep is the most important. If you are snoring a lot, experiencing shortness of breath while sleeping, or not able to sleep properly over a period, you must speak to a doctor. For instance, in some cases, people may experience a disturbance in the breathing pattern while sleeping. This could be a condition called sleep apnea, which can have a lasting impact on your cardiovascular system in the future.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The question really is – does poor sleep affect your heart health? If you look at a condition like sleep apnea, the answer is, ‘yes’. According to studies, “nearly one billion adults aged 30-69 years worldwide were estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea, with and without symptoms.” What makes this kind of sleep disorder more alarming is the fact that it could put a person more at risk of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can then lead to heart disease, eventually leading to a stroke.

Sleep
There are studies to prove that a good sleeping pattern can effectively reduce the chances of stroke. Unsplash

When the upper chambers of your heartbeat too fast, it can give rise to a condition called AF. Atrial fibrillation can reduce the pumping efficiency of the heart by 30 percent. The chaotic rhythm causes the blood to form clots in the left atrial appendage, and if this clot travels to your brain, it can cause a stroke. Studies reveal that close to one-third of people with atrial fibrillation will have a stroke. Therefore, sleep patterns are very important when it comes to heart health.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

When the breathing is interrupted, the brain compels the person to wake up so that they can resume the breathing pattern to normal. During sleep apnea, your airway gets blocked, and this can happen repeatedly while sleeping to the extent that you may even stop breathing for very short spans of time. It is important to note that while sleeping a person might not notice symptoms such as breathlessness, loud snoring, fatigue, and night sweats, however, one can easily observe these symptoms during the day- tiredness, not feeling fresh right after waking up, weariness, poor memory, and headaches.

While there are several medications and blood thinners are available to protect you from stroke, technology has made things simpler for patients living with AF.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 1962 के बाद दिल्ली में इस साल सबसे ठंडा रहा अक्टूबर

Pacemakers are designed to monitor your abnormal heart rhythm by delivering an electrical impulse to help control your heart rhythm. It can effectively treat symptoms like light-headedness and fatigue. Not only does a pacemaker monitor your heartbeat, but it also keeps a check if your heart is beating too slowly. Pacemakers even store information. Atrial fibrillation burden and helping doctors to evaluate therapy efficacy. Pacemakers are now MRI safe such that if anyone needs to undergo MRI they can do so, despite having a metallic implant.

Also Read: Cognitive Disorders Increase Risks of Developing Severe COVID

There are studies to prove that a good sleeping pattern can effectively reduce the chances of stroke. Hence, it is more imperative than ever before, to watch out for those irregular sleep patterns that are not just important from a lifestyle perspective, but also critical to your heart health. (IANS)

Previous articleHospital Floors Being Main Place of Bacteria Accumulation
Next articleScientists Develop Coating to Get Rid of Smell Feet

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Tulsi Kumar: How Lockdown Uplifted Independent Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Tulsi Kumar feels lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for independent music. She adds that the genre is here to stay because...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Social Isolation Causes Higher Risks of Hypertension in Women

NewsGram Desk - 0
Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers. In a study,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Meditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the pandemic times, meditation and yoga have emerged as top health activities among people in India, a global study by wearable brand Fitbit...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tulsi Kumar: How Lockdown Uplifted Independent Music

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Tulsi Kumar feels lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for independent music. She adds that the genre is here to stay because...
Read more

Social Isolation Causes Higher Risks of Hypertension in Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers. In a study,...
Read more

Meditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the pandemic times, meditation and yoga have emerged as top health activities among people in India, a global study by wearable brand Fitbit...
Read more

Natural Antioxidants Keep Heart Healthy During COVID and Winter

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the winter season and COVID-19 pandemic, health experts on Saturday said that taking natural antioxidants may help keep the heart healthy...
Read more

Living Near Green Spaces May Lower the Rate of Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want to quit smoking, read on. Researchers have found that living near green spaces or neighborhoods was linked to lower rates of...
Read more

Scientists Develop Coating to Get Rid of Smell Feet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have shown that socks coated in zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs) can prevent foot odor and bacterial infection causing smelly feet, reducing the negative...
Read more

Sleep Deprivation Might Effect Your Heart Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic brought with it a new normal that came with its own consequences. The social distancing, erratic work hours, and the stress of...
Read more

Hospital Floors Being Main Place of Bacteria Accumulation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The floors of hospital rooms are quickly and frequently contaminated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria within hours of patient admission, creating a route of transfer of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada