Friday, February 12, 2021
A Smartphone App To Help People Improve Their Personality
Life Style Health & Fitness

A Smartphone App To Help People Improve Their Personality

The app was developed as a research tool. In the future, it is thought that research apps such as PEACH will be made widely available

0
smartphone app
Smartphone app to build personality. Pixabay

A team of researchers has developed a smartphone app that may help people who are looking to work on their personality. The majority of participants, who used the app for three months, said that they wanted to reduce their emotional vulnerability, increase their conscientiousness or extraversion.

Those who participated in the intervention for more than three months reported greater success in achieving their change goals than the control group who took part for only two months, indicated the findings published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“The participants and their friends alike reported that three months after the end of the intervention, the personality changes brought about by using the app had persisted,” said researcher Mathias Allemand from the University of Zurich in Switzerland. “These surprising results show that we are not just slaves to our personality, but that we can deliberately make changes to routine experience and behavior patterns,” Allemand added.

smartphone app
Personality traits such as conscientiousness or sociability are patterns of experience. Pixabay

According to the study, personality traits such as conscientiousness or sociability are patterns of experience and behavior that can change throughout our lives. Individual changes usually take place slowly as people gradually adapt to the demands of society and their environment. However, it is unclear whether certain personality traits can also be psychologically influenced in a short-term and targeted manner.

For the study, the team included around 1,500 participants, who were provided with a specially developed smartphone app, called PEACH, for three months and the researchers then assessed whether and how their personalities had changed. The five major personality traits of openness, conscientiousness, sociability (extraversion), considerateness (agreeableness), and emotional vulnerability (neuroticism) were examined.

The app included elements of knowledge transfer, behavioral and resource activation, self-reflection, and feedback on progress. All communication with the digital coach and companion (a chatbot) took place virtually. Close friends and family members also observed changes in those participants who wanted to increase the expression of a certain personality trait. However, for those who wanted to reduce the expression of a trait, the people close to them noticed little change. The app was developed as a research tool. In the future, however, it is thought that research apps such as PEACH will be made widely available, the researchers said. (IANS)

