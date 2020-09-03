Thursday, September 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Smartphone Game Can Improve Mental Well-Being
EntertainmentLead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

Smartphone Game Can Improve Mental Well-Being

Smartphone game may improve mental health: Study

0
Game
Smartphone games are known to boost your brain power. Unsplash

Researchers have found that turning mobile mental health intervention into a smartphone game can potentially improve mental well-being.

Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the study conducted shows that gamifying the content of mobile interventions improved resilience, a key character trait that reduces the susceptibility to depression, stress and anxiety.

“eQuoo (the gamified intervention app) was able to show that it not only had a significant and beneficial impact on the participant’s mental wellbeing,” said study authors from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn for more updates. 

“But that gamifying therapies counterbalances sky-high attrition rates most mental health apps struggle with, especially in the demographic of 18-35-year-olds,” they added. Mobile mental health apps have the potential to act as interventions for depression and anxiety, but their effectiveness appears limited with studies showing that individuals do not stick with the routine for long periods of time.

Game
Smartphone games help improve hand-eye coordination. Even if you have no desire to be a surgeon or a watch-maker, good hand-eye coordination is an invaluable skill to have. Unsplash

To improve their effectiveness, the authors proposed turning intervention content into a game that includes levels that need passing, feedback, points, and other gaming elements. A five-week randomised control trial was completed by 358 participants who were assigned to one of three groups: gamified intervention app, normal intervention app, and waitlisted with no app.

Want to read more in hindi? Check out: नोकिया-3310 ने पूरे किए 20 साल, यादों में खोए लोग 

Resilience and anxiety were measured by self-report surveys at three-time points. The authors found that after five weeks, both measures were significantly better in the game group than in either of the other groups.

Games
Playing smartphone games regularly can help increase memory capacity. Tasks such as keeping track of different bingo cards as well as focusing on the numbers called out during a game can greatly aid mental stimulation. Unsplash

Additionally, the game group retained 21 per cent more participants than the other groups. The promotion of mental health is known to be an effective way to prevent the development of depression and anxiety disorders. However, interventions are rare for a variety of reasons, even for those who need them the most.

Also Read: RIP PUBG: Social Media Floods With Mixed Reactions

A gamified mental health intervention app that retains user interest and improves resilience could maximise the benefits of mobile intervention by helping to prevent depression and anxiety.

“While at the same time being convenient, inexpensive, and a way to avoid getting professional help and experiencing the associated stigma and negative feelings,” the researchers said. “Since five weeks of study is relatively brief, especially for mental health interventions, future studies should examine the effectiveness of the gamified app over the long-term,” they noted. (IANS)

Previous articleSexual Harassment at Workplace Increases Risk of Suicide Among Workers: Study
Next articleKarisma Kapoor Finds Happiness in Simple Little Things

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Paranoia, Denial, Fraud and Cheating Begin to Define Pakistan’s National Character

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Binay Kumar Singh The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air crash in June that killed 97 people and the circumstances causing it beg a closer...
Read more
Entertainment

My Struggle Is My Strength: Anu Malik

NewsGram Desk - 0
As a 14-year-old, Anu Malik working in the film industry, he once saw composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal at Mehboob Studio. Overawed, he ran away, wondering how...
Read more
Entertainment

Four Top Filmmakers Set to Unite For Series About Love

NewsGram Desk - 0
Four National Award-winning filmmakers, Pradeep Sarkar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Priyadarshan and Mahesh Manjrekar, are all set to direct new films as part of a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Paranoia, Denial, Fraud and Cheating Begin to Define Pakistan’s National Character

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Binay Kumar Singh The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air crash in June that killed 97 people and the circumstances causing it beg a closer...
Read more

My Struggle Is My Strength: Anu Malik

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As a 14-year-old, Anu Malik working in the film industry, he once saw composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal at Mehboob Studio. Overawed, he ran away, wondering how...
Read more

Four Top Filmmakers Set to Unite For Series About Love

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Four National Award-winning filmmakers, Pradeep Sarkar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Priyadarshan and Mahesh Manjrekar, are all set to direct new films as part of a...
Read more

Karisma Kapoor Finds Happiness in Simple Little Things

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Karisma Kapoor finds happiness in simple little things. On Thursday, Karisma took to her Instagram account and posted a picture sitting in her balcony....
Read more

Smartphone Game Can Improve Mental Well-Being

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that turning mobile mental health intervention into a smartphone game can potentially improve mental well-being. Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the...
Read more

Sexual Harassment at Workplace Increases Risk of Suicide Among Workers: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Workers who have been exposed to sexual harassment at their workplace were at a greater risk of suicide and attempting suicide, warn researchers. The findings...
Read more

Cycling Gaining Popularity As Mode Of Workout In Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As gyms remain off the radar for most people due to safety concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people are moving to free-weight and cardiovascular...
Read more

Actress Kirti Kulhari Travels amidst Covid-19, Feels Blessed

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently spending time and travels to the mountains in Himachal Pradesh, and she truly feels blessed. "And finally the actual morning......
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x