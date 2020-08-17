Monday, August 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Smartphones Turned the Art of Photography into Monotonous, Filter-Rich Exercise
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Smartphones Turned the Art of Photography into Monotonous, Filter-Rich Exercise

Nearly 50 crore people in India are using smartphones, capturing billions of photos in a month

0
Smartphones kill the joy of enjoying family photos together
Smartphone photography was never this high-tech for capturing sunsets, clouds in the monsoon or walking in the woods. Pixabay

By Bharat Upadhyay

A 64MP camera with AI filters, a 128MP sensor with 10X zoom or a pop-up one — all intelligent features to turn you into an amateur lensman. Smartphone photography was never this high-tech for capturing sunsets, clouds in the monsoon or walking in the woods.

Have smartphones with multi-sensors actually created those wow moments or have they actually killed the joy of capturing images and then enjoying those with family or friends in the free time sans the fear of missing out (FOMO)?

Ask yourself: How many photos that you clicked in the past couple of years are dumped on Cloud, Instagram, in your laptop folders or on the hard disks, never to revisit as you are always clicking one with filters at work?

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The fun is long dead and smartphones have turned the art of photography into a monotonous, filter-rich exercise that is taking us nowhere.

Smartphones kill the joy of enjoying family photos together
The smartphone cameras are getting smarter, full of specs, yet the pure joy is no more. Unsplash

The smartphone cameras are getting smarter, full of specs, yet the pure joy is no more there as the latest photo you clicked (or worked upon) dies in less than a few seconds.

According to Kamna Chhibber, Head of Department, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, the simplicity of life and the essence of objects and experiences can be completely overshadowed when we add things like filters in photography.

“These add an element of perfection and a need to get the best shot instead of focusing on the experience. This creates and increases a sense of competitiveness and comparisons instead of focusing on the joy of the experience of clicking a photograph and capturing a moment,” Chhibber told IANS.

Nearly 50 crore people in India are using smartphones, capturing billions of photos in a month.

According to estimates by Mylio, a photo organizing and management application and Keypoint Intelligence, people would click over 1.4 trillion photos in 2020 globally.

For example, if you took one photo every second, it would take you over 45,544 years to snap the number of photos humans will take in 2020.

According to experts, with the ease of taking photographs having increased and the process not necessitating the development of the photographs, people focus on the quantity and not the quality of what is being captured.

It is not about keeping these for memories which you actually look back at because no one has the time or the capacity to go through such an enormous number of pictures.

“As a result the experience often gets limited to the moment and does not become extended into later points in our lives because it is difficult to go back to and find what it was that one had captured previously. Given the sheer number of pictures that individuals’ click, Often they don’t recollect what they even have in their collections,” Chhibber said.

The total number of photos stored is expected to grow from 7.4 trillion in 2020 to 9.3 trillion in 2022 globally.

According to Dr. Shruti, Consultant, Psychiatry at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, the basic joy of photography was to treasure memories and whereas, photography itself is an entire different aesthetic profession.

Smartphones kill the joy of enjoying family photos together
Youngsters should understand that they should not get busy with “capturing the moment” instead of “living the moment” Unsplash

“Since social media has helped people gain confidence and some of them are no more camera shy, but, at the same time, a hidden pressure of looking presentable all the time, ‘approval from peer groups’ with filter-heavy camera phones have taken this photography joy to a different level,” Shruti said.

Also Read: 97% Income Tax Workforce Feeling Left Out Due to Implementation of this Scheme

It is good to be expressive and experimental with photography and changing our presence, but youngsters should understand that they should not get busy with “capturing the moment” instead of “living the moment” and putting themselves under unnecessary pressure.

The concept of family photo albums was wonderful as it gave individuals and families the opportunity to sit together and reflect and reminisce about the moment when they clicked some photographs.

“They could transport themselves to those moments and have good interactions and experience the nostalgia of having been through those experiences which social media does not necessarily permit at a familial level,” Chhibber said. (IANS)

Previous article97% Income Tax Workforce Feeling Left Out Due to Implementation of this Scheme
Next articleIndian Scientists Develop Process to Make Bricks on Moon for Habitation

RELATED ARTICLES

India

5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Tuesday, it will be another death anniversary of India's formidable freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose disappearance has given to many theories...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System

NewsGram Desk - 0
People suffering from a rare brain disorder, when they look at someone, they see distortions to the same half of a person's face, regardless...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Some Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, work from home, social shielding and discreet outdoor ventures have not only disrupted our emotional well-being but have also drastically affected...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,021FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Tuesday, it will be another death anniversary of India's formidable freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose disappearance has given to many theories...
Read more

Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People suffering from a rare brain disorder, when they look at someone, they see distortions to the same half of a person's face, regardless...
Read more

Some Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, work from home, social shielding and discreet outdoor ventures have not only disrupted our emotional well-being but have also drastically affected...
Read more

Sustainable Packaging: The New Marketing Strategy for Brands

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Consumers today are making responsible choices. And the pandemic has acted as a catalyst in pushing the cause of moving towards a...
Read more

Indian Scientists Develop Process to Make Bricks on Moon for Habitation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Research scientists from the premier Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have developed a process to make...
Read more

Smartphones Turned the Art of Photography into Monotonous, Filter-Rich Exercise

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay A 64MP camera with AI filters, a 128MP sensor with 10X zoom or a pop-up one -- all intelligent features to turn...
Read more

97% Income Tax Workforce Feeling Left Out Due to Implementation of this Scheme

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The employee associations of Income Tax have said that the restructuring carried out in the Department to implement the Faceless Assessment Scheme is making...
Read more

All You Need to Know About Parsi New Year

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Parsi New Year, which is called Navroz or Nowroz, is celebrated to mark the starting of the Iranian calendar. In Persian, 'Nav' represents new,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,021FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada