Sunday, October 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Smartphones Can Find Link Between Individuals' Daily Spiritual Experiences & Well-Being
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Smartphones Can Find Link Between Individuals’ Daily Spiritual Experiences & Well-Being

Other studies have found such a connection between spirituality and positive emotions

0
Smartphone reveals how spiritual texts can promote well-being
Smartphones are a useful tool to find a link between individuals' daily spiritual experiences and overall well-being, say researchers. Unsplash

Smartphones not only reveal your screen time, chat history or gaming preferences but are a useful tool to find a link between individuals’ daily spiritual experiences and overall well-being, say researchers.

While other studies have found such a connection between spirituality and positive emotions, the new study is significant because frequent texting over smartphones made it easier to capture respondents’ moment-to-moment spiritual experiences over 14 days rather than only one or two points in time.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Using smartphone check-ins twice a day for two weeks, researchers from Baylor University and Harvard University examined whether spirituality’s link with satisfaction is stable or momentary,

“This study is unique because it examines daily spiritual experiences — such as feeling God’s presence, finding strength in religion or spirituality, and feeling inner peace and harmony — as both stable traits and as states that fluctuate,”

said study co-author Matt Bradshaw, research professor of sociology at Baylor University.

The findings suggest that stable, consistent spiritual experiences as well as short-term periodic ones both serve as resources to promote human flourishing and help individuals cope with stressful conditions.

Additionally, “the prevalence of smartphones makes this sort of ‘experience sampling’ study doable on a much larger scale than in the past, when pagers or palm pilots were used to trigger data collection,” said lead author Blake Victor Kent, Research Fellow of Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital.

Smartphone reveals how spiritual texts can promote well-being
The findings suggest that stable, consistent spiritual experiences serve as resources to promote human flourishing and help individuals cope with stressful conditions. Unsplash

The study, published in The International Journal for the Psychology of Religion, used data from SoulPulse, a project funded by the John Templeton Foundation, to study religion, spirituality and mental and physical well-being.

Participants were 2,795 individuals who signed up for the study.

Also Read: Covid-19 Testing of Children Requiring Anaesthesia Promotes Efficient PPE Use: Researchers

“The findings indicate, as you would expect, that the wear and tear of daily stressors are associated with increased depressive symptoms and lower levels of flourishing,”

Kent said.

Essentially, if you take two people who have equal levels of stress, “the one with more spiritual experiences will be less likely to report depressive symptoms and more likely to indicate feelings of flourishing. That’s a comparison between two people”.

The unique thing about this study was that the sociologists were able to show that when someone’s spiritual experiences vary day to day, the ‘above average’ days of spiritual experience are associated with better mental well-being than the ‘below average’ days. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19 Testing of Children Requiring Anaesthesia Promotes Efficient PPE Use: Researchers
Next article100 Million Infections of Zika Virus Undetected During 2015 Epidemic: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more
India

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

Critics Slam Facebook With Their Own ‘Real Oversight Board’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer...
Read more

Things That We Probably Need to Consider About Rape

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE People say rape is the only crime where a woman is both the victim and the accused.  We always wonder how does...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf...
Read more

Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hathras, a small district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the epicenter for media reportage, political and social activism for the alleged gang-rape victim who...
Read more

Key Protein Identified to Make Depression and Anxiety Drugs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a protein in the brain that is important both for the function of the mood-regulating substance serotonin and for the release...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada