Friday, October 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India SMEs and Startups Face More Cyberattacks in India
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

SMEs and Startups Face More Cyberattacks in India

The eBook report says that SMEs and startups in India are vulnerable to cyberattacks

0
Cyberattacks
The most common forms of cybersecurity challenges faced by startups are negligence by employees and employee mobility, according to the report. Unsplash

Startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain the most vulnerable segment in India when it comes to cyberattacks, said a new eBook report.

The most common types of cyberattacks faced by startups and SME’s are ransomware, crypto-jacking, phishing, password targeting attacks, and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks, as per the findings in the recent handbook, titled ‘Cybersecurity for SMEs & Startups’ by CyberPeace Foundation (CPF), a leading civil society organization.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The eBook not only reveals key findings of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the Indian startup & SME ecosystem but also recommends best practices to avoid the same.

“To know how to defend yourselves or your organization, it is important to understand how the attacks happen and what methodology do cyber predators use to harm organizations,” National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant said while launching the eBook on Thursday.

Cyberattacks
The most common types of cyberattacks faced by startups and SME’s are ransomware, crypto-jacking, phishing, password targeting attacks, and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks. Unsplash

The most common forms of cybersecurity challenges faced by startups are negligence by employees and employee mobility, according to the report.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यथार्थ से अवगत कराने वालों को पाखंड ने पीछे ढकेल दिया 

The most common forms of employee negligence which lead to cyberattacks including data breaches are accidental loss of the device containing confidential data, leaving the workstation unprotected or unattended, sharing confidential information such as passwords via paper notes, and remote working using an unsecured or public network connection.

Moreover, the report noted that most employees tend to use personal unsecured devices to do work which results in the data breach.

Also Read: Amazon’s ‘IHS’ Programme Helps Local Stores to Expand Business

“On one hand India is the third-largest startup nation in the world while on the other hand majority of Indian startups and SMEs routinely disregard cybersecurity,” said Vineet Kumar, Founder, and President, CyberPeace Foundations.

“The challenge is exacerbated by SMEs who may not have the knowledge or understanding of cybersecurity.” (IANS)

Previous articleKapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Successfully
Next articleWestern Digital Introducing Customized Data Storage for Indians

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antiviral Remdesivir Receives FDA Approval for COVID Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Excess Meat and Dairy Diet Leads to Cancer Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more

Antiviral Remdesivir Receives FDA Approval for COVID Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Read more

Excess Meat and Dairy Diet Leads to Cancer Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood...
Read more

Aspirin May Lower the Death Risk of Severe COVID Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk...
Read more

Misuse of Underground Water to be Punishable Offense

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Wastage and misuse of potable water and groundwater will, henceforth, be a punishable offense in India. In an important step in groundwater preservation in the...
Read more

Western Digital Introducing Customized Data Storage for Indians

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As work from home triggered the need for storing and managing data effectively especially for those who are not on Cloud, storage solutions major...
Read more

SMEs and Startups Face More Cyberattacks in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain the most vulnerable segment in India when it comes to cyberattacks, said a new eBook report. The...
Read more

Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Successfully

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has undergone a successful angioplasty at a south Delhi hospital, a senior doctor confirmed on Friday. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada