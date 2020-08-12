Here’s How You Can Avoid Smudging of Makeup Under a Mask

With the safety at the top of your mind hygiene rituals are replacing beauty routines, and wearing a face mask has become the new normal. While a mask covers most of our face, it should not stop one from wearing make-up. Do we apply makeup for to boost our confidence and or for others to see?

But there’s no denying, a mask can be a real kill joy. But beauty lovers are constantly trying out new ways to express their creativity through makeup even with half their face is covered. One of the pitfalls we all encounter is smudging of makeup and sweating under a mask. Aruksheta Sethi, Brand Manager, Avon Color Cosmetics, shares 5 makeup tips to for smudge-free and flawless makeup.

A good Mattifying/Non-Oily base

Finding the right foundation for a perfect matching base to your skin tone is one of the most important aspects in creating foolproof makeup. One should choose a foundation that perfectly matches your skin tone, sits well on your skin, and provides natural coverage giving you a skin-like finish.

A Press Powder for mattifying look

A press powder is also equally important that helps you give a flawless coverage and sun protection without clogging pores. Avon True Color Oil Control Plus Pressed Powder keeps your skin fresh and shine free for hours. It blurs and smooths any unevenness in both your tone and texture. It gives strong mattifying finish with feather-light feel that makes it easy to apply and blend.

With a mask over your face, your skin can feel oily, you may decide to skip the foundation, but keep your Pressed powder handy to tab off that excess sweat/oiliness on your skin.

Elevate eye make-up with Mascara

Eyes are the most visible feature when it comes to wearing a mask, what better way to draw focus than creating unique eye makeup. There is so much one can do when it comes to eye makeup, it can make all the difference, especially when you are wearing a mask. Choose a smudge-free mascara.

Smudge-proof Kajal

Avon’s True Glimmerstick Kajal will gives you Intense colour which lasts up to 12 hours. It is a smudge proof and waterproof kajal to give you a lasting impact.

Nail Color

Your nail will certainly attract more eyeballs especially now that it is probably the only part of your body which is not covered. Avon’s True Pro Colour Nail Enamel is a one step away from a manicure like finish. It is fast to apply, fast to dry and provides full coverage in a single coat. (IANS)