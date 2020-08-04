Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Snapchat Bringing A New Feature to Take On TikTok
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Snapchat Bringing A New Feature to Take On TikTok

Which company will win the race to make a TikTok Rival?

0
TikTok
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has inked music rights deals with several major companies, including Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Merlin. Pixabay

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has started testing a new feature that lets users set their Snaps with music, similar to what Chinese short-video making app TikTok offers.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has inked music rights deals with several major companies, including Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Merlin, reports CNET.

Follow us on Instagram to get the latest news updates!!

The new feature will let user’s friends send ‘Snaps’ with music and one will be able to view the album art, song title, and name of the artist.

In addition, there will also be a ‘Play This Song’ option that opens a web view to Linkfire so one can listen to the full song on a streaming platform like Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

tiktok
A race has begun to outgrow the giant TikTok App. Pixabay

“We’re always looking for new ways to give Snapchatters creative tools to express themselves. Music is a new dimension they can add to their Snaps, that helps capture feelings and moments they want to share with their real friends,” the report quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

The new feature is set to roll out to this fall in the US as well as Canada and Australia.

Instagram has also rolled out its TikTok-like clone functionality called Reels, that is available in India in the testing phase.

Also Read: 386M Databases From 18 Companies Stolen

Google-owned YouTube is working on a TikTok rival called Shorts, to be introduced by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has confirmed it is in talks to acquire the operations of video-sharing platform TikTok in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand markets following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Residents in the Containment Zones Should Not Suffer From Hunger
Next articleLetter to the Editor: Al-Rawi Misleading Public on Politics, Religion in Iraq

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more

Bhumi Pujan to End 28-year Fast of This Jabalpur Woman

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sandeep Pauranik On August 5, when the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place, a 81-year-old Urmila...
Read more

Dreams of this IPS Officer Come True With Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sandeep Pauranik As preparations gather momentum for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, many...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Al-Rawi Misleading Public on Politics, Religion in Iraq

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Al-Rawi misleading the public on politics and religion in Iraq) The Editor,  Al-Rawi misleading the...
Read more

Snapchat Bringing A New Feature to Take On TikTok

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has started testing a new feature that lets users set their Snaps with music, similar to what Chinese short-video making app...
Read more

The Residents in the Containment Zones Should Not Suffer From Hunger

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali How we wish that all our people were rich and they were able to afford their daily bread! Yes, at least now...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada