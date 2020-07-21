Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Snapchat Announces In-App Meditation Experience in Snap Minis

The new feature aims to provide Snapchatters with expert resources related to emotional and physical well-being

Snapchat launches in-app meditation experience
The feature will be available for both Android and iOS users. Pixabay

Snapchat on Monday announced an in app meditation experience with Headspace in Snap Minis as its latest feature for Android and iOS users.

“Snapchat hopes that the Snap Mini X Headspace feature will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises, and use these new tools to send encouraging messages to positively boost friends in need,” the company said in a statement.

The new feature aims to provide Snapchatters with expert resources related to emotional and physical well-being, while offering daily meditations and tools to help Snapchatters check-in with their friends and stay healthy.

Snapchat launches in-app meditation experience
Mini will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises. Pixabay

According to the company, by putting resources where friends already meet and share, Snap X Headspace Mini will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises, and use these new tools to send encouraging messages to check in and positively boost friends in need.

Along with Headspace, the photo-messaging app has also launched two other Minis called Prediction Master, where friends can engage in a game of guessing the future trends and Flashcards, for users to create and share simple notes. (IANS)

