Thursday, October 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Snapdeal Successfully Adds Over 20K Sellers In Past 6 Months
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Snapdeal Successfully Adds Over 20K Sellers In Past 6 Months

Lower-priced items of good quality are the need of the hour- Kunal Bahl

0
Snapdeal sellers
Snapdeal has expanded the network by introducing 20K sellers. Flickr

In a sign of how the Covid-19 pandemic fast-tracked e-commerce adoption in India, Snapdeal Co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl had said that the platform added 20,000 sellers and six million new buyers in the past six months alone.

Out of these 20,000 new sellers, 10,000 joined the platform in the past three months in preparation for the Diwali sales, according to Snapdeal which will host the first sale of the festival season from October 16-20.

“The pandemic has accelerated sellers adopting online channels, three years of likely progress now compressed into six months,” Bahl told IANS in an interview.

An interesting trend that has now emerged is that more manufacturers are now joining the value-focused e-commerce marketplace than ever.

Bahl said that about 5,000 manufacturers registered as sellers on the platform in the past three months.

“Historically, we have seen sellers who are traders, retailers, or wholesalers. We have now seen an acceleration of manufacturers coming online,” he said.

Snapdeal sellers- CEO
Kunal Bahl is co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal. Flickr

“That is great for them because they get nation-wide reach through our platform. That is great for customers also because we have seen they can get better prices because there are now fewer middlemen. They also get better quality products because manufacturers get feedback from consumers through our platform,” said Bahl.

Bahl started Snapdeal.com along with Rohit Bansal in February 2010. It has so far partnered with several global marquee investors and individuals such as SoftBank, BlackRock, Temasek, Foxconn, Alibaba, eBay Inc., Premji Invest, Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Ratan Tata, among others.

Snapdeal said that many of the new sellers are coming from much smaller cities than previously, indicating that e-commerce penetration in the country has gone even deeper into the country over the past few months.

“For instance, in the run-up to Diwali, we have had sellers join us from Kalol (Gujarat) for lighting products, from Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) for gaming accessories, from Hansi (Haryana) for sports goods, from Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) for fashion jewelry, etc. We, of course, continue to onboard sellers from bigger centers like Delhi-NCR, Meerut, Navi Mumbai, Vashi, Surat, etc,” the Snapdeal CEO said.

However, even though consumers in the country are still aspirational and are planning to purchase products despite the Covid-19 setback, they have become very conscious about the value they get from them.

“We have seen that there is a gravitation towards value merchandise… So there is a general flight towards value happening across consumer segments during this time,” Bahl said, adding that the value market in India, at $163 billion, is 3X of the branded market at $55 billion.

Snapdeal sellers
5,000 manufacturers registered as sellers on the Snapdeal in the past three months. Flickr

“So lower-priced items of good quality are need of the hour,” he said.

The Snapdeal CEO said that the platform has put in place a system to ensure that even the value products sold on the platform are safe and meet quality standards.

“When sellers register on our platform and list their products, they are required to sign a contract and give us an undertaking that they are adhering to all the necessary regulations pertaining to the product category they are operating in,” he said.

ALSO READ: Saving Space with Innovative Furniture Ideas

“At the same time, there is also a rating and review mechanism. If the rating falls below a certain threshold, the platform stops sending traffic to the product,” Bahl said.

Snapdeal, which boasts of 500,000 registered sellers on the platform, said that it is ruthless to those trying to sell sub-standard products. (IANS)

Previous articleOnePlus Launches 5G Smartphone The ‘OnePlus 8T’
Next articleGoogle Launches Journalist Studio For Reporters

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more
India

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

Handwashing is the Best Defense for COVID and Other Diseases: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such...
Read more

‘Go Out With Precautions and Patronize Businesses to Prevent Job Losses’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a slowdown in the state economy on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Confederation of Indian Industries (Goa) president Manoj Caculo, on Thursday, said...
Read more

Moon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth’s Atmosphere

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Moon played a huge role in the evolution of life on Earth as a new study suggests that our natural satellite once had...
Read more

Can Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Andrew Thompson If you want to use Instagram stories like a professional, you have to watch your analytics. It is an observation that brands...
Read more

Para-Badminton Ace Manashi Joshi Is Setting Examples Of Breaking Stereotypes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's para-badminton Ace Manasi Joshi continues to inspire fellow para-athletes around the world. From setting examples to breaking stereotypes, Joshi has been a trailblazer...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada