Sunday, November 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Social Isolation Is Associated With An Increase In High Blood Pressure
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Social Isolation Is Associated With An Increase In High Blood Pressure

Changed behaviors may play a role in the control of high blood pressure

0
High blood pressure
Social isolation in pandemic has resulted in High blood pressure. Pixabay

The Covid induced lockdown and social isolation are associated with an increase in high blood pressure (BP) among patients admitted to an emergency, researchers have found.

According to the study, admission to the emergency department during the mandatory social isolation period was linked with a 37 percent increase in the odds of having high blood pressure – even after taking into account age, gender, month, day, and time of consultation.

“After social isolation began, we observed that more patients coming to the emergency had high blood pressure. We conducted this study to confirm or reject this impression,” said study author Matias Fosco of Favaloro Foundation University Hospital in Argentina.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The frequency of high blood pressure among patients aged 21 and above during the three-month social isolation (20 March to 25 June 2020) was compared to two previous time periods: the same three months in 2019 and the three months immediately before social isolation (13 December 2019 to 19 March 2020).

Blood pressure is a standard measurement on admission to the emergency department and almost every patient (98.2 percent) admitted between 21 March 2019 and 25 June 2020 was included in the study.

The most common reasons for admission were chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, abdominal pain, fever, cough, and hypertension.

High blood pressure
The cases of High blood pressure have increased amid Covid19. Pixabay

The study included 12,241 patients. The average age was 57 years and 45.6 percent were women During the social isolation period, 23.8 percent of patients admitted to the emergency had high blood pressure.

This proportion was significantly higher compared to the same period in 2019, when it was 17.5 percent, and compared to the three months before social isolation when it was 15.4 percent. “There are several possible reasons for the connection between social isolation and high blood pressure,” Fosco said.

ALSO READ: About Cultivating Entrepreneurship By Ankita Bansal

For example, increased stress because of the pandemic, with limited personal contact and the onset or exacerbation of financial or family difficulties. “Changed behaviors may have played a role, with higher intake of food and alcohol, sedentary lifestyles and weight gain,” Fosco added.

The researchers noted that blood pressure control helps prevent heart attacks and strokes and serious illness from Covid-19, so it’s essential to maintain healthy lifestyle habits, even under social isolation and lockdown conditions. The study was scheduled to be presented at the 46th Argentine Congress of Cardiology (SAC) from 19 to 21 November. (IANS)

Previous articleIndian Women’s Hockey Team Forward Jyoti Is Learning Skills Both On And Off Field
Next articleLG’s Patent Shows A New Laptop With A Rollable Display

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

 Actor Iqbal Khan Says OTT Platforms Create Space For Stories And Experimentation

NewsGram Desk - 0
 Actor Iqbal Khan says OTT platforms create space for stories and experimentation. While content creators should be responsible, self-censorship should not limit storytelling. Iqbal, who...
Read more
Lead Story

LG’s Patent Shows A New Laptop With A Rollable Display

NewsGram Desk - 0
South Korea-based electronics major LG has patented a new laptop with a rollable display. LG's latest patent shows a whole new laptop form factor, one...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Forward Jyoti Is Learning Skills Both On And Off Field

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti is making sure she gets to learn all that she can, both on and off the field, from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

 Actor Iqbal Khan Says OTT Platforms Create Space For Stories And Experimentation

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 Actor Iqbal Khan says OTT platforms create space for stories and experimentation. While content creators should be responsible, self-censorship should not limit storytelling. Iqbal, who...
Read more

LG’s Patent Shows A New Laptop With A Rollable Display

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
South Korea-based electronics major LG has patented a new laptop with a rollable display. LG's latest patent shows a whole new laptop form factor, one...
Read more

Social Isolation Is Associated With An Increase In High Blood Pressure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid induced lockdown and social isolation are associated with an increase in high blood pressure (BP) among patients admitted to an emergency, researchers...
Read more

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Forward Jyoti Is Learning Skills Both On And Off Field

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti is making sure she gets to learn all that she can, both on and off the field, from...
Read more

India Trying To Reduce Carbon Footprint By 30-35%

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is trying to reduce its carbon footprint by 30-35 percent and working to double its oil...
Read more

People Who Use Smartphone More Act Impulsively

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who spent more time on their smartphones, particularly on gaming or social media apps, are more likely to act...
Read more

India To Sign Trade Agreement With EU and US

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India, which has not signed any trade agreement since 2012, will soon revive talks on the possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European...
Read more

Age is Not A Barrier To Lose Weight, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that obese patients over the age of 60 can lose an equivalent amount of weight as younger people using only lifestyle...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada