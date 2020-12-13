Monday, December 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Social Media Activities Can Affect Your Workplace Performance
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Social Media Activities Can Affect Your Workplace Performance

The researchers also found that seeing work-related content in their social media feed mitigated the effect of seeing the social images

0
social media activities
Social media activities can be harmful for your workplace. Pixabay

Social media activity can actually make you worse at your job, says a new study that assessed how seeing social media posts of people having fun adversely affects the work that accountants perform as part of an audit.

“We were concerned about the effect of social media on how people think about themselves, and what that may mean for workplace performance,” says Summer Williams, co-author of the study and an associate professor of psychology at Westfield State University.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“For example, on social media, we see other people sharing the best parts of their lives. That can skew our perceptions of the quality of our lives relative to the lives of other people. We wanted to know how that might interfere with the quality of work performance,” says Stephen Kuselias, the corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of accounting at Providence College.

In an experiment conducted on 56 auditors from four international accounting firms, study participants were asked to assess the suitability of myriad materials to serve as evidence in an audit. They were also divided into three groups, each of which interacted with different social media content.

Group A was shown images of people having fun in public locations. Group B was shown images of the same locations, but without people having fun. And Group C saw the same images that Group A saw but was also shown posts related to work. The researchers found some social media interactions had a pronounced effect on study participants.

social media activities
People engaging in social activities made to study participants worse. Pixabay

“Specifically, we found that seeing images of people engaging in social media activities made study participants worse at collecting evidence relevant to an audit,” Kuselias says. This could be because of the fear of missing out (FOMO), a popular term in talks about psychology and the internet. However, the researchers also found that seeing work-related content in their social media feed mitigated the effect of seeing the social images.

“These findings are significant for businesses in general, not just for accounting,” Williams says. “It demonstrates experimentally that social media use affects how people do their jobs.” What’s more, the researchers say that the effect they saw on job performance would likely be magnified if workers were looking at their actual social media accounts.

ALSO READ: 6 Tips To Stay Up-To-Date On The Stock Market Despite A Hectic Lifestyle

The researchers concede that there is no realistic way for companies to control employee access to social media at work. However, they hope the study raises awareness of how social media can affect our ability to do our jobs. “This work adds to what other studies have found about the adverse impact social media has on stress, emotions and other aspects of our lives that can affect us in the workplace,” Williams says.

“We know from prior research that people’s interaction with social media influences how they think and feel, as well as how they feel about those around them. Our study suggests that those perceptions can influence professionals’ job performance with implications for the quality of their work,” says John Lauck, co-author of the study and an assistant professor of accounting at Louisiana Tech University. The paper,” Social Media Content and Social Comparisons: An Experimental Examination of their Effect on Audit Quality,” appears in Auditing: A Journal of Practice and Theory, published by the American Accounting Association. (IANS)

Previous article7 Creative Ideas To Make Your Christmas Date More Romantic
Next articleSimple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

The Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Tony Nader received his MD degree from the American University of Beirut, where he also studied internal medicine and psychiatry. He in his...
Read more
Lead Story

Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street

NewsGram Desk - 0
Until recently, many Americans had never heard of the Greenwood District of the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the largest, most prosperous Black...
Read more
Lead Story

The Indian Hospitality Brands And Trends To Witness In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the largest industry in the world, tourism is everything and everything is tourism. India is expected to become the youngest country by 2022,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Tony Nader received his MD degree from the American University of Beirut, where he also studied internal medicine and psychiatry. He in his...
Read more

Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Until recently, many Americans had never heard of the Greenwood District of the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the largest, most prosperous Black...
Read more

The Indian Hospitality Brands And Trends To Witness In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the largest industry in the world, tourism is everything and everything is tourism. India is expected to become the youngest country by 2022,...
Read more

60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world gears up to welcome the New Year with an optimistic outlook, one in every three Indians is planning to travel and...
Read more

Simple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
We usually reserve our most glamorous outfits for this time of the year, as you can get away with literally dressing like a Christmas...
Read more

Social Media Activities Can Affect Your Workplace Performance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media activity can actually make you worse at your job, says a new study that assessed how seeing social media posts of people...
Read more

7 Creative Ideas To Make Your Christmas Date More Romantic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jessica Speight Christmas is just around the corner. This is the perfect time to prepare everything for this special season, and that includes racking...
Read more

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra: We Should Invalidate Entertainment Tax

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
"Theaters bring people together and facilitate community experience. Isn't that public service? It is hard to decipher why we have Entertainment Tax in India....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada