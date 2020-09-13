Sunday, September 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Social Media Trends And Challenges That Have Gone Viral
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

Social Media Trends And Challenges That Have Gone Viral

Millennials Connect Via Social Media Challenges During COVID-19

0
Challenges
Bingo is back, this time among millennials and Gen Zers. VOA

Bingo is back, this time among millennials and Gen Zers. To stave off boredom caused by the coronavirus quarantine and connect with others, millions of global millennials and Gen Zers are issuing challenges to each other on social media.

Challenges have gotten so popular that social media giant Instagram added a “challenge” story sticker to make it easier for users to create their own or nominate others.

Challenges and tags flooding social media range from drawing random oranges and tagging friends, to perfecting 15-second dances on TikTok to keep people busy, connected and entertained.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates. 

Here are some of the biggest social media trends and challenges that have gone viral.

Bingo 

People are making bingos about everything, whether it’s a university, zodiac sign or ethnicity. Bingo questions usually follow a “never have I ever” format that users cross off until they eliminate all the spaces on a card to make bingo. Users tag friends and post to their social media. This classic game — which started in the 1500s in Italy — has been sweeping social media sites and bonding friends over shared interests and activities.

TikTok dance challenges  

The video-sharing social media app TikTok has dominated the social media charts with an increase in the number of downloads since the coronavirus pandemic. A popular trend among young people is learning TikTok dances, usually 15-second choreographies around a popular song.

Celebrities and social media influencers are among users practicing dances and posting their finished product online. Some are getting family members to dance, too.

In GIFs tag  

Introducing oneself or one’s interests through GIFs is another popular trend on Instagram. The template comes in several formats, such as “this or that” or “my favorite things.” Once tagged, users post GIF stickers on Instagram and tag others.

Dalgona coffee challenge 

Dalgona, also known as ppopgi, is candy from South Korea. Made of sugar, corn syrup and baking soda, dalgona has been a popular street food snack for children since the 1960s.

Fast forward to 2020, the Dalgona coffee has gained attention across the world: make whipped coffee with equal ratios of sugar, instant coffee and boiling water. While it may sound easy, it can be quite the arm workout because the Dalgona cream has to be whipped for quite a long time to get it foamy.

Song challenges  

Challenges
30 Days Song Challenge. VOA

Users share their favorite songs and grow their playlist, using cues for users to post their favorite song around a specific theme or topic.

Workout challenges 

The rules are simple: Film yourself doing 10 or more pushups and tag as many people as you want to challenge them to do the same. The first was the #see10do10 pushup challenge.

Workout include the plank challenge, the 100 skipping challenge and the flex challenge. With everyone being stuck at home during quarantine, these workout challenges have motivated people to keep moving while at home.

Until tomorrow challenge 

Challenges
#untiltomorrow Challenge. VOA

The Until Tomorrow users to post funny, embarrassing or awkward photos of themselves on their Instagram feed for 24 hours. (Users are automatically tagged when they tag a photo with the hashtag #untiltomorrow.)

Also Read: Everyday In My Life Is A New Lesson: Actress Raveena Tandon

Drawing challenge  

Users draw digital paintings of random objects on Instagram and tag their friends to continue the chain.

Toilet paper challenge  

This is popular among pet owners, seeing how many stacks of toilet paper a pet can jump over, leaping over several stacks or sometimes crashing through a wall of toilet paper. (VOA)

Previous articleSocial Distancing May Impact Your Mental Health, Here’s How
Next articleHere’s How Mosquitoes Evolved to Bite People

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Skincare Tips For Brides

NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Attain A Blue Mind!

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more

Skincare Tips For Brides

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more

Attain A Blue Mind!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

Mammoths Likely Driven to Extinction by Lack of Drinking Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say that one of the last surviving populations of woolly mammoths was likely driven to extinction by lack of drinking water. Follow NewsGram on...
Read more

Protein Report Card For National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrating the National Nutrition Month, Right To Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative, launched Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and...
Read more

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World’s Smallest Power Inductor

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major electronic components maker in South Korea, said Sunday it has developed the world's smallest power inductor. The affiliate of Samsung Group...
Read more

Fear of COVID-19 Has Scared Away Most Blood Donors: Health Workers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka Cameroon says it urgently needs more than 2,000 pints of blood to save the lives of about 300 people, including hemodialysis...
Read more

Know The Most Popular Ethnic Cuisines in America

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Americans embrace and discover different cultures through their cuisine. The United States is a melting pot, which means its food is, too. And...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x