Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers.

The study, published in the journal Misinformation Review, revealed that those that consume more traditional news media have fewer misperceptions and are more likely to follow public health recommendations like social distancing.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Platforms like Twitter and Facebook are increasingly becoming the primary sources of news and misinformation for Canadians and people around the world,” said study co-author Aengus Bridgman from the McGill University in Canada.

In the context of a crisis like Covid-19, however, there is good reason to be concerned about the role that the consumption of social media is playing in boosting misperceptions,” Bridgman added.

For the findings, the research team looked at the behavioural effects of exposure to misinformation by combining social media analysis, news analysis, and survey research.

They combed through millions of tweets, thousands of news articles, and the results of a nationally representative survey of Canadians to answer three questions.Those three questions were: How prevalent is Covid-19 misinformation on social media and in traditional news media? Does it contribute to misperceptions about Covid-19? And does it affect behaviour? Results showed that, compared to traditional news media, false or inaccurate information about COVID-19 is circulated more on platforms like Twitter.

Also Read: American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

The researchers point to a big difference in the behaviours and attitudes of people who get their news from social media versus news media – even after taking into account demographics as well as factors like scientific literacy and socio-economic differences. Canadians who regularly consume socialmedia are less likely to observe social distancing and to perceive Covid-19 as a threat, while the opposite is true for people that get their information from news media.

“There is growing evidence that misinformation circulating on social mediaa poses public health risks. This makes it even more important for policymakers and social media platforms to flatten the curve of misinformation,” said study co-author Taylor Owen. (IANS)