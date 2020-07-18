Saturday, July 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

Solar manufacturing is likely to get VGF support to cut Chinese imports

0
Solar manufacturing may get VGF support to cut Chinese imports
The fresh initiative is to give a boost to local manufacturing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Wikimedia Commons

In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will provide viability gap funding (VGF) to projects setting up solar wafer and ingot manufacturing facilities.

Silicon wafers and ingots are critical components that go into manufacturing solar cells and modules. However, India does not have manufacturing facilities for these complements that is largely imported from China, even by local solar cell and module makers. China is the biggest maker of these components globally.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Under the phased manufacturing plan in solar, government may provide the VGF support to developers of these critical solar components. This high technology manufacturing would change the face of domestic equipment market and eliminate dependence on imports,” said official sources.

The fresh initiative is to give a boost to local manufacturing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. While there is push to set up solar cell and module manufacturing in India, absence of wafer and ingot facilities dented these plans as these critical components will continue to be brought from abroad.

Solar manufacturing may get VGF support to cut Chinese imports
China is the biggest maker of these components globally. Pixabay

Chinese companies dominate the Indian solar components market, supplying about 80 per cent of solar cells and modules used here, given their competitive pricing. India imported $2.16 billion worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, panels, and modules in 2018-19.

As part of an accelerated manufacturing plan that is being operationalised in India, it is incentivising setting up of cell manufacturing capacity of 4000 MW that would allow project developers to restrict import of this product completely.

Also Read: Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

Additionally, 3000 MW of fresh sollar cell capacity is being added under manufacturing linked bids for solar projects. This would incentivise power project developers planning manufacturing in India.

The current capacity of cell manufacturing in India is about 2,500 MW. This is proposed to rise over three times in coming years. In case of solar modules as well, 7000 MW of capacity is being added in addition to existing capacity. (IANS)

Previous articleBlood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study
Next articleHere’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more
Lead Story

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

It is an Extraordinary Time for us to Educate Ourselves: Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic...
Read more

Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race. "There's a lot of...
Read more

People Who are Multi-Talented are Huge Inspirations to me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is always inspired by multi-talented personalities. The actor is currently reading up on the life and times of Salvador...
Read more

Here’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
What you eat and what you do not eat has a significant effect on your overall health. An unhealthy diet can increase the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada