Saturday, November 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Soldiers Can Silently Communicate Using Brain Signals In Future
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Soldiers Can Silently Communicate Using Brain Signals In Future

New research successfully separated brain signals that influence action or behavior from signals that do not

0
brain signals
Soldiers will be able to communicate with brain signals. Pixabay

The US Army in collaboration with multiple universities is researching telepathic brain signal communication technology for soldiers that could help them silently communicate in the future. Funded by the US Army Research Office, new research successfully separated brain signals that influence action or behavior from signals that do not.

“Using an algorithm and complex mathematics, the team was able to identify which brain signals were directing motion or behavior-relevant signals, and then remove those signals from the other brain signals,” C4isrnet reported.

Separating brain signals could be the first step towards successfully decoding action-based signals and intentions. The research program is led by the University of Southern California researchers, along with colleagues in Los Angeles, Berkeley, Duke University, and several UK universities.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The researchers aim to discover if machines can provide feedback to soldier’s brains to allow them to take corrective action before something takes place — “a capability that could protect the health of a warfighter”.

ALSO READ: Space Travel Makes Cell’s Energy Production Dysfunctional

The US Army is providing $6.25 million in funding over five years for the research. “Here, we’re not only measuring signals, but we’re interpreting them,” said Hamid Krim, a program manager for the Army Research Office.

The researchers have performed successful tests with monkeys. “More work is to be done, as any sort of battle-ready machine-human interface using brain signals is likely decades away,” Krim was quoted as saying. “At the end of the day, that is the original intent mainly: to have the computer actually being in a full-duplex communication mode with the brain.” (IANS)

Previous articleGoddess Sati: The Hindu Goddess Of Marital Felicity And Longevity
Next articleIndia’s First Wilderness Park Opened Near Hyderabad

RELATED ARTICLES

India

The Horrible Truth About Tipu’s Gifts To Hindu Temples

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tipu Sultan also known as the Tiger of Mysore was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore based in South India born on 20 November 1750...
Read more
Business

Tips On Starting A Video Production Company

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Spiel Creative As time goes by, many people are consuming more video than text content. Due to this, the video production scene is growing...
Read more
Business

Fred Sancilio Explains COVID-19’s Impact On Drug Supply Chains

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the pharmaceutical industry to reevaluate every aspect of the industry from manufacturing pharmaceuticals to the drug supply...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Horrible Truth About Tipu’s Gifts To Hindu Temples

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Tipu Sultan also known as the Tiger of Mysore was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore based in South India born on 20 November 1750...
Read more

Tips On Starting A Video Production Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Spiel Creative As time goes by, many people are consuming more video than text content. Due to this, the video production scene is growing...
Read more

Fred Sancilio Explains COVID-19’s Impact On Drug Supply Chains

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the pharmaceutical industry to reevaluate every aspect of the industry from manufacturing pharmaceuticals to the drug supply...
Read more

Ashtottaram 26: OṀ SUPHALABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 26 26) OṀ SUPHALABHŨMYAI NAMAH:      OṀ (AUM)-SU-PHA-LA-BHOO-MYAI– NA-MA-HA ॐ सुफलभूम्यै नमः (Suphala: Good fruit; 'su': Well, good, auspicious; 'Phala': Fruit, the result of an action)  Suphala is a...
Read more

Creative Rendition Of City Varanasi For Dev Deepawali

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
The creative rendition of the city of Varanasi, or Benaras, on this unique festival falling after Diwali, pays tribute and celebrates the Goddess Ganga. Dev...
Read more

Report: How Painting, Sketching Eased Lockdown Stress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With the COVID-induced lockdown requiring most to stay indoors, what flourished was a reconnection to the arts - music, literature, dancing, and even painting...
Read more

Sudden Drop In Temperature Pushes Winter Wear Sales

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The sudden drop in temperature in North India has seen buyers make a beeline and stock up on their needs. With the early onset...
Read more

Tokyo Olympics Announced To Host 18 Test Events

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TOKYO - Local organizers on Friday announced a series of 18 test events set to begin in March and run into May. The Tokyo...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada