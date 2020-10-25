Monday, October 26, 2020
Indian festivalsLead StoryLife Style

Here are Some Curated Gifts for the Festive Season

Five kinds of innovative gifts for your loved ones during Navratri and Dusshera

Festive Gifts
Here are some Navaratri and Dusshera gifts curated for you in case you feel like some last minute shopping. Unsplash

The onset of festive season sets in place an atmosphere bustling with joy, togetherness, lights and of course, gifts. It is undoubtedly the most anticipated season on the Indian calendar. Here are some Navaratri and Dusshera gifts curated for you in case you feel like some last minute shopping :

Decorative tray and small pot

A small decorative gift for the festive season, made of a marble pot and vibrant colours it can be used to accentuate a table.

Buy it here https://etsy.me/3ktrP1P

Madhubani hand-painted terracotta ware

Three unique terracotta matkis are ideal as showpieces or flower vases. Use with dry artificial flowers with an inctricate Madhubani hand-painting around the base.

Buy it here https://amzn.to/2HowrrS

Festive Gifts
Gift a rust-free, heavy wall hanging made of wrought and cast iron for a timeless look. Unsplash

Diya light string

Ring in the festivities with an LED light bulb strings with diya shapes. Give usual lights a skip, and light something unique this year at everything from Navratri, to Diwali and even weddings.

Buy it here https://amzn.to/3jsEUXZ

Nature-inspired wall hanging

Gift a rust-free, heavy wall hanging made of wrought and cast iron for a timeless look. This colourful round framed tree is a statement wall hanging which provides a vintage look, especially to an office.

Buy it here https://amzn.to/3ks0o8p

Gold coin

Nothing like good old gold coins minted in imported machines. Comes packed in temper proof acrylic case with a paper gift box. Coin Care Info: Keep the coin in a box lined with satin or velvet to avoid scratches.

Buy it here https://bit.ly/3ktYIeC (IANS)

