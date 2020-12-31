There is no need to be a master in the kitchen or an expert pastry chef to create a tasty and appetizing dish. Most of the time, the best cakes are also the simplest to prepare. Kick start a brand new year with some delectable breakfast options that are light and nutritious. Lavazza India shares new recipes:

Treccia with ginseng coffee, the perfect sweet bread for breakfast

Aromatic, fragrant, and very tasty. The braid with ginseng coffee is a sweet bread with a single large 5-ply braid. For this special recipe, use Lavazza ginseng coffee, the perfect soluble preparation for a healthy and energizing breakfast.

Ingredients: 700 g of flour, 300 g of water, 1 stick of brewer’s yeast, 50 g of honey, 30 g of ginseng coffee, 4 g of coarse ground coffee, 80 g of butter, 11 g of salt, 1 yolk, Milk to taste.

Preparation

Dissolve the coffee and sugar in 100 g of hot water. Proceed with the dough by adding to the flour, water with coffee, brewer’s yeast, honey, and salt. Mix all the ingredients until the liquid is absorbed, then add some butter. Work the dough with your hands until it is uniform and smooth. Let it rise for about 1 hour.

How to make a bread braid

Once risen, separate the dough into 5 equal parts to get a large braid. Now we need to weave! Those who manage to braid their hair can also follow the same procedure with bread dough. Take the outermost leader of the group of three on the left and bring it inside the group of two on the right. Then do the reverse: the outermost leader of the right group bring it inside the left group. Continue like this, alternating left and right, until the braid is complete.

Transfer the coffee braid to a lined pan and brush with the egg yolk and milk. After another half an hour of leavening, a final brush and you are ready for the final touch: sprinkle the coffee powder along the entire length of the braid. Bake at 180 degrees for about 40 minutes.

Coffee pancakes: the recipe for an original breakfast

Do you want to surprise your family or friends with a tasty and original breakfast? The pancakes at the cafe are the perfect sweet, as light and nutritious. Of Anglo-Saxon origin, the golden pancakes have also entered Italian homes for some years. In the classic American breakfast, pancakes are prepared with maple syrup or fresh fruit.

Ingredients for 6 people: 150 ml of Lavazza coffee, 2 large eggs, 150 ml of milk, 150 g of flour, 50 g of sugar, 1 pinch of salt, Butter to taste.

Preparation

First of all: prepare the coffee with the mocha and, once ready, pour it into a container and let it cool. At this point, take the eggs, separate the yolks and egg whites into two different containers. In the one that contains the egg, yolks pour the sugar and with a whisk try to mix well until you get a uniform cream. Then add the flour, milk, and coffee, salt, and continue mixing.

Beat the egg whites until stiff and pour them into the mixture you just made. Combine everything thoroughly, taking care to mix from the bottom up to prevent the egg whites from falling apart. Cover the container with a cloth or cling film and let it rest for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

To cook the pancakes, take a medium-small non-stick pan: melt a knob of butter and pour the mixture a little at a time with the help of a ladle. Bake these yummy pancakes on both sides until they turn a golden color. Place three or four stacked pancakes on the plate and add icing sugar, dark chocolate flakes, whipped cream, jams, or honey to taste.

Plumcake without eggs for a light breakfast

Most of the time, the best cakes are also the simplest to prepare, such as egg-free coffee plumcakes. Greedy, healthy, and genuine. Ideal for a light and nutritious breakfast or snack.

Ingredients: 250 g Flour, 50 g Potato starch, 120 g Sugar, 300 ml Milk, 1 cup of Crema e Gusto Espresso coffee, 60 g Dark chocolate, 1 sachet Baking powder for cakes.

Preparation

Prepare the coffee and pour it into a cup. Turn on the oven bringing the temperature to 180 static.

In a bowl, combine the flour, yeast, starch, and sugar and mix with the help of a spoon. Now heat the milk and add the coffee. At this point, combine the liquid and solid ingredients. Mix everything with the electric mixer until the dough is smooth and homogeneous. Then add the chocolate flakes to the mixture, incorporating it with a spatula.

Grease the loaf pan. In order not to get your fingers dirty, take a card, and grab the butter. Spread the fat all over the inner surface of the pan, being careful not to miss any areas. Continue like this until you have greased the entire pan. Now sprinkle the pan with a little flour and shake off the excess. If you are unfamiliar with flour and butter, you can always use parchment paper. Then, pour the dough into it.

It’s time to bake! You have already preheated the oven to 180 static, right? Perfect. Now let the coffee plumcake cook for about 30 minutes. Remember to do the toothpick test to check its cooking. It is a simple and foolproof method to understand if a cake is cooked to the right point or not. After the necessary cooking time, before enjoying your delicious masterpiece, let it cool. The egg-free coffee plumcake is ready! (IANS)