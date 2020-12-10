Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Some Easy Hacks To Manage And Disinfect Our Winter Garments
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Some Easy Hacks To Manage And Disinfect Our Winter Garments

Keep your winter garments healthy and germ-free

0
winter garments
The continuous tension of cleaning and disinfecting our clothes is a serious and tedious task. Pixabay

Come winter, we are faced with huge piles of clothes that just refuse to fit into assigned spaces in our wardrobes. While we look forward to the season to wear amazing jackets, sweaters, denim, etc this year we also have the additional consideration of keeping our winter wear disinfected.

Most of the heavy garments we use are not of the ‘wash after every wear’ variety. The continuous tension of cleaning and disinfecting our surroundings and clothes is a serious and tedious task, especially when stepping out of our homes has increased manifolds. Here are some easy hacks to manage and disinfect our winter garments:

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Purge – While we all have our routines of transitioning our wardrobes from summer clothes to winter clothes, we often forget to sift out the clothes we are done with. It is hard yes. One often feels ‘Maybe I’ll wear it with something else’, ‘Maybe I’ll use it at home’ etc, but do we really? Purging always helps.

Separate fresh clothes from the ones that have been worn before – Having an assigned rack space or hanger space to hand jackets/sweaters that are used on the regular helps to separate them from the garments that are only used on occasion. Especially this year, creating this designated space frees up the mind from clothes and disinfection management worries. You know where each item belongs, and you don’t need to mess up the section of clothes not used often.

winter garments
Keep calm and disinfect on. Pixabay

Keep a clothes spray handy — Every time we come home from outside, the handwashing ritual has become sacrosanct. We usually go straight into the shower and add the clothes we have been wearing to the ‘to be washed’ pile. This doesn’t work for winter clothes though does it? In the area designated for ‘already worn’ garments, keep a clothes disinfectant spray like the one from Savlon handy. This product doesn’t need any water for use, disinfects clothes in-between washes while also leaving a fresh smell behind. And it is completely safe for all a wide variety of materials (like shirts, pants, jackets, kurtas, etc). Instant rescue.

Here are a few more cool tricks:

– If you have garments in velvet, hang them in the bathroom inside out, after you have taken a hot shower. The steam in the bathroom helps remove creases from velvet, mildly disinfects, and adds new life to the garment

– Allow 24 hours before wearing wool items you have already worn again to get rid of wrinkles and allow the elasticity of the knit to bounce back. This also gives enough time for your clothes spray to work its magic into the garment.

ALSO READ: New Approach To Cancer Therapy Boosting Immune Cells

– Triple fold cashmere items so there is no middle fold visible and put it back in the cupboard wrapped in a sheet of paper with some mild clothes fragrance pouch. This helps keep the garment fresh and last longer

– When throwing winter garments into the washing machine, remember to not mix wool with denim, etc. Use a clothes disinfectant liquid for the final rinse cycle to ensure maximum germ protection. Keep calm and disinfect. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Needs More Than Laws To Stamp Out Farm Fires
Next articleRare Stroke Survivor Shares Story Of Hope, Resilience In Memoir

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Rare Stroke Survivor Shares Story Of Hope, Resilience In Memoir

NewsGram Desk - 0
Three-and-half years ago, at the age of forty-seven, US-based Sameer Bhide suffered an extremely rare and massive hemorrhagic stroke and underwent two brain surgeries,...
Read more
Environment

India Needs More Than Laws To Stamp Out Farm Fires

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian capital, Delhi's air pollution, has turned from low to severe over the course of the Diwali weekend due to the burning of...
Read more
Entertainment

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rare Stroke Survivor Shares Story Of Hope, Resilience In Memoir

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Three-and-half years ago, at the age of forty-seven, US-based Sameer Bhide suffered an extremely rare and massive hemorrhagic stroke and underwent two brain surgeries,...
Read more

Some Easy Hacks To Manage And Disinfect Our Winter Garments

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Come winter, we are faced with huge piles of clothes that just refuse to fit into assigned spaces in our wardrobes. While we look...
Read more

India Needs More Than Laws To Stamp Out Farm Fires

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian capital, Delhi's air pollution, has turned from low to severe over the course of the Diwali weekend due to the burning of...
Read more

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more

IIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said researchers have developed novel materials that can efficiently harvest water from humid...
Read more

Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses -- a virus causing contagious sores,...
Read more

Difficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media -- most people think they're...
Read more

WhatsApp Announced To Bring Carts For Businesses

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make buying and selling easier, WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to bring carts on its platform for millions of businesses and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada