Here Are Some Easy Sanitizing Tips For Households

COVID-19 is an acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, transmitted in most cases through respiratory droplets, direct contact with cases and also through contaminated surfaces or objects. Here are some health tips for sanitization at home.

We need to sanitize everything, and our homes are must. Home sanitation is an intricate task, where you have to take care of several aspects of your home. At the same time, you need to be knowledgeable about the cleaning and sanitation process. Sanitization expert Akash Saxena, Director, Topshield Group shared some sanitizing tips to kill household viruses.

You need a pair of disposable gloves and gowns alternatively, you can use rubber gloves, but don’t forget to clean them after work. A bottle of DIY home disinfectant – various brands are available on the market. Cleaning devices and appliances, such as sheets, sponges, vacuum cleaners, brushes and brooms.

Usage of high-class machines like ULV fogging Disinfection treatment, Steam sanitization and aerial disinfection is the most appropriate way to sanitize your house or workplace.

Surfaces like kitchen sinks, fridge handles, door handles, cabinet sockets,microwave, etc. need to be cleaned regularly. These are high-touch surfaces, and it’s easy to miss when cleaning them.

If you are using store-bought disinfectants, try not to breathe in the chemicals. Often remember to wipe away areas with water or let clean areas, such as countertops, completely dry before cooking food on them.

Use High quality EPA approved Disinfectants which allow no room for stains to be left on fabrics, furnishing or important official documents. You can make your own towels at home with old clothes and throw them away every day. (IANS)