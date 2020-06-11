Friday, June 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Here Are Some Easy Sanitizing Tips For Households
Lead StoryLife Style

Here Are Some Easy Sanitizing Tips For Households

Everything needs sanitization in the times of COVID, home sanitation is an intricate task, where you have to take care of several aspects of your home

0
Home sanitation
Home sanitation is an intricate task, where you have to take care of several aspects of your home. Pixabay

COVID-19 is an acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, transmitted in most cases through respiratory droplets, direct contact with cases and also through contaminated surfaces or objects. Here are some health tips for sanitization at home.

We need to sanitize everything, and our homes are must. Home sanitation is an intricate task, where you have to take care of several aspects of your home. At the same time, you need to be knowledgeable about the cleaning and sanitation process. Sanitization expert Akash Saxena, Director, Topshield Group shared some sanitizing tips to kill household viruses.

You need a pair of disposable gloves and gowns alternatively, you can use rubber gloves, but don’t forget to clean them after work. A bottle of DIY home disinfectant – various brands are available on the market. Cleaning devices and appliances, such as sheets, sponges, vacuum cleaners, brushes and brooms.

sanitization
You can make a bottle of DIY home disinfectant – various brands are available on the market. (Representational Image). Pixabay

Usage of high-class machines like ULV fogging Disinfection treatment, Steam sanitization and aerial disinfection is the most appropriate way to sanitize your house or workplace.

Surfaces like kitchen sinks, fridge handles, door handles, cabinet sockets,microwave, etc. need to be cleaned regularly. These are high-touch surfaces, and it’s easy to miss when cleaning them.

For more news updates follow Newsgram on LinkedIn

If you are using store-bought disinfectants, try not to breathe in the chemicals. Often remember to wipe away areas with water or let clean areas, such as countertops, completely dry before cooking food on them.

Also Read: As Temprature Soars High, So Does the Demand of Summer Apparels

Use High quality EPA approved Disinfectants which allow no room for stains to be left on fabrics, furnishing or important official documents. You can make your own towels at home with old clothes and throw them away every day. (IANS)

Previous articleAs Temprature Soars High, So Does the Demand of Summer Apparels
Next articleFind Out How A Man’s Age Affects His Fertility

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more
Entertainment

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more
Lead Story

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday -- but without fans attending,...
Read more

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Worst Global Recession in 60 Years: OECD

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
A leading global economic group said Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century, and things could get...
Read more

US to Conduct First Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Tests in July

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A U.S. biotechnology company says it will make the first widespread tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine next month. Moderna is working with the U.S....
Read more

COVID-19 Could Push Millions of Children into Forced Labor: Warn UN Agencies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lisa Schlein A joint report by the International Labor Organization and U.N. Children’s Fund warns that millions of children are likely to be pushed...
Read more

7 Pro Tips for Running a Successful Mobile Catering Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile catering is growing popular by the day. There are well over 20,000 such businesses in the US currently, with a 6.8% growth rate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada