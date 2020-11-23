Monday, November 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Some Hygiene Tips For You To Follow When You Step Out For...
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Some Hygiene Tips For You To Follow When You Step Out For A Run

Smelling good is something that can add a boost to your exercise

0
run
Few tips to follow before going for running. Pixabay

Sweating is an inevitable part of running which will result in bad body odor. Whether you are a distance runner or a casual jogger, smelling good is something that can add a boost to your exercise. After all, no one wants to worry about body odour after the high that accompanies a great feeling run.

Also, in case you thought you could only sweat in summer that is not true. With the onset of winter come the heavy layers of clothing which result in even more body odour.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

While sweating is your body’s natural way of regulating temperature, it is the body odour that accompanies it which can be embarrassing when interacting with fellow runners. It is bacteria that are present on sweaty skin that reacts with sweat and causes body odour.

Daniel Vaz, Marathon Coach for NIVEA Men, has some hygiene tips for you to follow when you step out for a run:

Take a pre-run warm shower. It not only warms up the muscles, but it will also clean your skin off sweat. Applying soap between your toes will ensure that those areas that are potential sites for fungal infections such as Athlete’s foot are cleansed.

run
Always prefer to take a warm water bath before going out for running. Pixabay

Wear clean running apparel that is preferably made of fabric that wicks away sweat, breathes, and keeps you dry.

The maximum odor comes out from the underarms when bacteria mixes with the sweat. Use a deodorant or preferably a Roll-On directly on underarm skin, so as to control body odour right at its source.

ALSO READ: Tips to Select the Perfect Perfume For You

Use face wash on your face and neck post-run and follow that up with splashing an alcohol-based sanitizer (preferably carried in your belt bag) on your hands, armpits, and neck.

Instead of looking for strong fragrance deodorants, look out for deodorants with long-lasting body odor control. What I personally recommend is, using deodorants or roll-ons that contain specially formulated Silver-Ions Technology that would effectively reduce odour-causing bacteria up to 99 percent. It’s your best bet against odour, especially during long runs. (IANS)

Previous article How To Solve Word Problems In Algebra
Next articleFloral Aroma Can Refresh Your Mind And Arrest Body Fatigue

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Floral Aroma Can Refresh Your Mind And Arrest Body Fatigue

NewsGram Desk - 0
Floral aromas such as Jasmine, Rose, Geranium, and Lavender, in addition to many others, can go a long way to refresh your mind and...
Read more
Business

 How To Solve Word Problems In Algebra

NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Vivek Math is an important subject in the academic curriculum because of its real-life application. From addition and subtraction to algebra and trigonometry, maths...
Read more
Business

Google To Test Service Called Task Mate In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to improve its mapping services and bring more businesses online, Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Floral Aroma Can Refresh Your Mind And Arrest Body Fatigue

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Floral aromas such as Jasmine, Rose, Geranium, and Lavender, in addition to many others, can go a long way to refresh your mind and...
Read more

Some Hygiene Tips For You To Follow When You Step Out For A Run

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Sweating is an inevitable part of running which will result in bad body odor. Whether you are a distance runner or a casual jogger,...
Read more

 How To Solve Word Problems In Algebra

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Vivek Math is an important subject in the academic curriculum because of its real-life application. From addition and subtraction to algebra and trigonometry, maths...
Read more

Google To Test Service Called Task Mate In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to improve its mapping services and bring more businesses online, Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in...
Read more

Google Launches AI Platforms To Help Cities With Their Tree Planting Projects

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As policymakers aim to plant more trees to increase shade on warming city streets globally, Google has launched Tree Canopy Lab that combines Artificial...
Read more

Mrunal Thakur: Filmmakers Give Equal Footing To Women Characters In Movies

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that very few filmmakers give equal footing to women characters in their movies. According to her, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is...
Read more

Steps To Curb Covid19 Transmission During Indoor Activities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To fight against novel coronavirus, scientists, including one of Indian-origin who studied the aerodynamics of infectious Covid-19 disease have shared steps to curb transmission...
Read more

Wrestling Legend Undertaker Bids Farewell To His Stellar Career

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has laid his stellar career to rest with an emotional farewell at Survivor Series. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada