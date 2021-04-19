Some Of The World’s Oldest Professions That Still Exist Today

BY- Laura Dosil

As technology becomes ever increasingly a big part of our lives, particularly in the workplace, there are still some jobs that are best done by the human hand. Here are a few of them and the reason for their success.

Builder

It’s no doubt that being a builder is one of the oldest jobs in the world. When the first settlements were created, bricks and mortar and other manmade building supplies didn’t exist, so more natural tools had to make do. Sticks, stones, and mud were the go-to materials when creating a home or shelter.

Since then, building supplies have progressed to the much sturdier tools which we know now, many of which have multipurpose and can be bought at an affordable price. One tool that has remained pretty much the same is the mallet, due to its reliability and simplicity. Mallets can be used in many ways, including for both building things up and to aid demolition purposes. It’s also a tool that practically anyone knows how to use, making it a versatile and readily available product that has stood the test of time.

Due to the world becoming more and more populated, there is always a need for housing, hospitals, workplaces, and accommodation so the building profession is one that has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Musician

Now more than ever we look towards entertainment as our outlet. Though we have progressed from lutes and harps to more diverse, often electric-fuelled instruments, the main goal is still the same. Self-expression and storytelling through the medium of sound.

With modern-day apps and music platforms, artists can share their sounds with others at the click of a button. Some of these platforms, like Spotify, are sharing on average over 60,000 tracks worldwide every single day.

With music so readily available and such a big part of our day-to-day lives, and with songs from different eras that have long passed still topping the charts every now and then, the career of a musician is one that becomes timeless if done correctly.

Farmer

Farming and agriculture are a massive industry that fuels people and livestock on a global basis in today’s world. Due to the ever-expanding population, the need for farming has done nothing but increase. This type of profession requires a lot of physical labor and has been helped along the way with technology, but some processes are still done by hand, simply due to tradition and refined methods that have continued to work over the years.

Some farmers may still milk their cows by hand and will often sheer their sheep by hand, too. Though in recent years the need for livestock farming has been questioned due to developments in knowledge and the ever-popular vegan diet, if livestock farming was to cease to exist, then crop farming would be ever popular as more people would be looking to source locally produced fruit and vegetables.

