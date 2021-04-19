Monday, April 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Some Of The World’s Oldest Professions That Still Exist Today
BusinessLead StoryWorld

Some Of The World’s Oldest Professions That Still Exist Today

Farming and agriculture are a massive industry that fuels people and livestock on a global basis in today's world

0
World
One tool that has remained pretty much the same is the mallet, due to its reliability and simplicity. Pixabay

BY- Laura Dosil

As technology becomes ever increasingly a big part of our lives, particularly in the workplace, there are still some jobs that are best done by the human hand. Here are a few of them and the reason for their success.

Builder

It’s no doubt that being a builder is one of the oldest jobs in the world. When the first settlements were created, bricks and mortar and other manmade building supplies didn’t exist, so more natural tools had to make do. Sticks, stones, and mud were the go-to materials when creating a home or shelter.

World
It’s also a tool that practically anyone knows how to use, making it a versatile and readily available product that has stood the test of time. Pixabay

Since then, building supplies have progressed to the much sturdier tools which we know now, many of which have multipurpose and can be bought at an affordable price. One tool that has remained pretty much the same is the mallet, due to its reliability and simplicity. Mallets can be used in many ways, including for both building things up and to aid demolition purposes. It’s also a tool that practically anyone knows how to use, making it a versatile and readily available product that has stood the test of time.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

Due to the world becoming more and more populated, there is always a need for housing, hospitals, workplaces, and accommodation so the building profession is one that has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Musician

Now more than ever we look towards entertainment as our outlet. Though we have progressed from lutes and harps to more diverse, often electric-fuelled instruments, the main goal is still the same. Self-expression and storytelling through the medium of sound.
With modern-day apps and music platforms, artists can share their sounds with others at the click of a button. Some of these platforms, like Spotify, are sharing on average over 60,000 tracks worldwide every single day.

World
Self-expression and storytelling through the medium of sound. Pixabay

With music so readily available and such a big part of our day-to-day lives, and with songs from different eras that have long passed still topping the charts every now and then, the career of a musician is one that becomes timeless if done correctly.

ALSO READ: Since 1960s, Climate Change Has Reduced Global Farming Production By 21%

Farmer

Farming and agriculture are a massive industry that fuels people and livestock on a global basis in today’s world. Due to the ever-expanding population, the need for farming has done nothing but increase. This type of profession requires a lot of physical labor and has been helped along the way with technology, but some processes are still done by hand, simply due to tradition and refined methods that have continued to work over the years.

Some farmers may still milk their cows by hand and will often sheer their sheep by hand, too. Though in recent years the need for livestock farming has been questioned due to developments in knowledge and the ever-popular vegan diet, if livestock farming was to cease to exist, then crop farming would be ever popular as more people would be looking to source locally produced fruit and vegetables.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleHow The Pandemic Has Changed Working And Learning In India
Next articleA Complete Guide To Learn About Different Bitcoin Trading Strategies!

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Now Transfer Posts And Notes To Google Docs And WordPress Directly

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Monday introducing two new data portability types that will help users directly transfer their posts and notes to Google Documents, Blogger, and...
Read more
Entertainment

Lyricist Mehboob: The Line Between Film Music And Indie Music Has Blurred Lately

NewsGram Desk - 0
The line between film music and indie music has blurred lately, feels noted lyricist Mehboob, who has over 25 years of experience in the...
Read more
Entertainment

OTT Projects Based On Books

NewsGram Desk - 0
With OTT platforms experimenting with genres and content, there are a host of projects that are based on books. Lately, we have already had...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Now Transfer Posts And Notes To Google Docs And WordPress Directly

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Monday introducing two new data portability types that will help users directly transfer their posts and notes to Google Documents, Blogger, and...
Read more

Lyricist Mehboob: The Line Between Film Music And Indie Music Has Blurred Lately

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The line between film music and indie music has blurred lately, feels noted lyricist Mehboob, who has over 25 years of experience in the...
Read more

OTT Projects Based On Books

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With OTT platforms experimenting with genres and content, there are a host of projects that are based on books. Lately, we have already had...
Read more

Something Screened On Your Phone Can Not Erase A Huge Screen, Says Boman Irani

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Good writing is the need of the hour, feels actor Boman Irani, to sustain audience interest at a time when OTT provides a surfeit...
Read more

The Truth Behind Why Airliners Don’t Fly Over Tibet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Airplanes can fly for thousands of kilometers across the globe. Rockets have landed men on the moon and Elon Musk plans to...
Read more

Symptoms Affecting Daily Life Post Covid Recovery

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you a Covid-19 survivor, but still feel fatigued and not having fully recovered? You may be experiencing what is known as "Long Covid"....
Read more

Study Highlights How An Asthma Drug Can Speed Up Recovery From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Inhaled budesonide -- primarily an asthma drug -- can shorten recovery time among Covid patients aged over 50, according to a study. Early treatment...
Read more

Covid-19 Self-Prescription May Impact Liver, Urge Doctors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 surge across the country has not just led to a scramble for hospital beds but has also resulted in people opting for...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

메리트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플래티넘 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
갤럭시 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Garrett Meeks on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada