Sunday, January 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Some People May Have Autism Without Diagnostic Criteria
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Some People May Have Autism Without Diagnostic Criteria

A study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry

0
Autism
Clinical criteria for autism diagnosis inadequate for some people. Pixabay

People with certain genetic conditions are likely to have significant symptoms of autism such as social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviors, even if they do not meet all diagnostic criteria, says an international study.

The study by researchers at Cardiff University suggests that clinical services need to adapt so that people diagnosed with autism-linked genetic conditions are not denied access to vital support and interventions.

Published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, the study analyzed data from 547 people who had been diagnosed with one of four genetic conditions, also known as copy number variants (CNVs), associated with a high chance of autism — 22q11.2 deletion, 22q11.2 duplication, 16p11.2 deletion, and 16p11.2 duplication.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Copy number variants happen when a small section of a person’s DNA is missing or duplicated. Certain CNVs have been linked to a range of health and developmental issues. They can be inherited but can also occur at random.

The results showed a high prevalence of autism in individuals with these four genetic conditions, ranging from 23 percent to 58 percent.

The prevalence of autism in the general population is one percent.

Using clinical cut-offs, the team also found 54 percent of people with these genetic conditions who did not meet full autism diagnostic criteria nonetheless had elevated levels of autistic symptoms.

Autism
Symptoms of autism also include social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviors. Pixabay

There was also considerable variability in symptoms of autism between those who had the same genetic condition.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गौशाला में पढ़ाई कर दूधवाले की बेटी ने क्रैक की ज्यूडिशियल सर्विस की परीक्षा

“Our study shows that an individualized approach is needed when assessing the needs of people with genetic conditions,” said Samuel Chawner, based at Cardiff University’s MRC Centre for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomics.

“Although many of those who were included in this study would not have met all of the criteria which define someone as having autism, more than half of those with these genetic conditions had significant symptoms associated with it — such as social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviors.”

Data for the study were pooled from eight clinical research centers around the world, which had used the “Autism Diagnostic Interview-Revised (ADI-R)” and IQ tests on study participants.

ALSO READ: Study: Women-Led Countries Haven’t Progress Better During Covid19

The ADI-R is used internationally in research as well as in clinical settings for making autism diagnoses. It involves an interview with the parent or guardian and asks about the child’s developmental history across areas of social skills, communication skills, and repetitive behaviors. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Massive Data Dump On The Dark Web
Next articleResearchers Discover Antibiotics Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more
India

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book on Gandhi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a book hailing Mahatma Gandhi as the "biggest Hindu patriot" on the first day of the new year. On...
Read more

New Drug Delivery To Brain Could Treat Neurological Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has created a nanoparticle platform to facilitate the successful delivery of therapeutic agents to the brain, which could open possibilities...
Read more

Homes Of Top Republican And Democrat Vandalized

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood, and...
Read more

Researchers Discover Antibiotics Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a new class of compounds that combine direct antibiotic killing of pan drug-resistant bacterial pathogens with a simultaneous rapid immune response...
Read more

Some People May Have Autism Without Diagnostic Criteria

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with certain genetic conditions are likely to have significant symptoms of autism such as social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviors, even if...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada