Sunday, June 14, 2020
Lead Story

Here Are Some Travel Shows To Make You Feel Better Amid Unlock 1.0

Grab a bucket of popcorn, sit back, and go on a world tour, right from the comfort of your homes, here is a list of some binge-worthy shows

Travel shows
Here is a list of chill Travel shows that will help you plan your vacation. Pixabay

On one hand, the long-extended lockdown has motivated us to develop new skills, and do something different, but it has also prevented a majority of us from satisfying our wanderlust. However, it hasn’t stopped us from dreaming of a day when we can lounge by the beach, climb mountains, or go on a shopping spree at some of the world’s most exotic markets.

What you can do though, is grab a bucket of popcorn, sit back, and go on a world tour, right from the comfort of your homes. Here is a list of some binge-worthy shows that will take you across the length and breadth of the country, and also to exotic foreign destinations.

TVF Tripling Season 1&2 by TVF

The show covers the journey of three siblings- Chandan (played by Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal (played by Maanvi Gagroo), and Chitvan (played by Amol Parashar) who set out on a spontaneous adventure. Over the course of the show, travel along with them through the beautiful deserts of Rajasthan, and the picturesque North-East. The show is also filled with tons of sibling drama to make you want to plan your next trip with yours.

Bazaar Travels by Gobble
If you love traveling and exploring different shopping places in and around India, Gobble’s Bazaar Travels is definitely for you. Hosted by digital influencer Barkha Singh, the show captures her journey to some of the finest, oldest, and most popular bazaars of India. Each episode talks about unique shopping destinations that offer the best of handicrafts by artisans, mouth-watering delicacies, and so much more. Right from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to Kolkata’s Das Gupta and Co along with iconic destinations in Jaipur and Jodhpur, the show covers it all. The show is also a must-watch for some of the greatest ideas for budget-friendly holiday destinations.

Four More Shots Please Season 1&2 by Amazon Prime
Your BFFs will always be some of the best travel partners you could ask for. No matter what life throws at you, you can always lean on each other to sail through it. This is exactly what ‘Four More Shots Please’ covers while taking you on a tour of South Bombay in the first season, and exotic Istanbul and Rajasthan in the second. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, and Sayani Gupta the show will definitely give you vacation goals. So what are you waiting for? Get on that group call, and plan that exciting trip with your buddies!

Travel
These fun stories and travel shows will make your pandemic blues go away. Pixabay

KALKI’S GREAT ESCAPE by Hotstar
While this show is an old one, hosted by talented Kalki Koechlin and her father Joel Koechlin, this is a must-watch if you want to discover some of the best places to visit in North-East India. The adventure takes viewers on an emotional and exciting journey showcasing the local culture and traditions of these places. Are you planning a trip with your father already?

THE TRIP by Bindaas
If you’ve ever wondered how to find your life’s goals, we recommend watching ï¿½The Trip’ for ideas. The story revolves around four best friends who embark on a road trip to find their goals in life before one of them gets married. In season 1, popular actors Lisa Haydon, Mallika Dua, Shweta Tripathi, and Sapna Pabbi take a trip by road and travel to Thailand from Delhi for their friend’s bachelorette. In the second season, the girls discover a new side to Pondicherry and will help you plan a great trip to this gorgeous city.

LOVE OK PLEASE by MX Player
Despite being a relatively old show, we keep coming back just for the beautiful sceneries, and visuals of the mountains. The 12-episode show sees contestants explore Himachal Pradesh by road, while also taking part in fun activities. (IANS)

