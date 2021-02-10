Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Actor Sonu Sood Appeals For "Meat-Free" Eating Habits
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Actor Sonu Sood Appeals For “Meat-Free” Eating Habits

Sonu, who was named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian in 2020, has appeared in a previous pro-vegetarian PETA India ad campaign, participated in the group's "Hug A Vegetarian Day"

0
Sonu Sood
During the pandemic, Sonu helped thousands of stranded migrant workers and students return to their homes, among other actions to help people in need. Pinterest

Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad that encourages meat-free eating habits. Sonu appears with a pair of chicks on his shoulder in the new campaign for PETA India.

The actor said: “This Valentine’s Day, I encourage everyone to show some love to chicks – and cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and fish. There’s nothing more attractive than kindness, and we can all be kind to animals, our planet, and our bodies by keeping animals off our plates.”

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Sonu, who was named PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarian in 2020, has appeared in a previous pro-vegetarian PETA India ad campaign, participated in the group’s “Hug A Vegetarian Day” and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald’s India to add a McVegan burger to its menu.

Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad that encourages meat-free eating habits. Sonu appears with a pair of chicks on his shoulder in the new campaign for PETA India. Pinterest

During the pandemic, he helped thousands of stranded migrant workers and students return to their homes, among other actions to help people in need.

ALSO READ: What To Do If Your Pet Has Gained A Few Pounds?

He is part of a long list of celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, and R. Madhavan who have teamed up with PETA India to promote meat-free meals. (IANS)

Previous articleEarshot Unveils The Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio Experience in Multiple Languages in India
Next article“War Stories Related To One’s Own Country Prove To Be Inspiring”, Says Annup Sonii

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Navy’s Tropex-21 Underway In Indian Ocean Region

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Navy's largest exercise -- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex 21) -- to test its combat readiness in the context of the current...
Read more
Education

Performance In School Matters More Than Ranking

NewsGram Desk - 0
University rankings are popular, and often a starting point for many students when choosing a college or university, but do they guide applicants to...
Read more
Lead Story

Space X Gets License To Build Lunar Base

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected Elon Musk's private aerospace company SpaceX to provide launch services for two major components of the Gateway that will serve as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Navy’s Tropex-21 Underway In Indian Ocean Region

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Navy's largest exercise -- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex 21) -- to test its combat readiness in the context of the current...
Read more

Performance In School Matters More Than Ranking

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
University rankings are popular, and often a starting point for many students when choosing a college or university, but do they guide applicants to...
Read more

Space X Gets License To Build Lunar Base

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected Elon Musk's private aerospace company SpaceX to provide launch services for two major components of the Gateway that will serve as...
Read more

Top 5 Lessons Lord Krishna Gave Through His Incarnation!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lord Krishna is the supreme deity in Hinduism. There is not just one, but many facets of Krishna that distinguishes his persona! During his...
Read more

Report: About 1.7 Lakh People Lost Their Jobs Every Hour In Last April

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the wealth of the nation's top 100 billionaires increased by Rs 12.97 lakh crore since March 2020, about 1.7 lakh people lost their...
Read more

Changing Contours Of Indo-US Ties (Opinion)

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After tolerating four years of tantrums, mood swings and fits, bad language, and the worst idiotic and overtly racist behavior when defeated by any...
Read more

How To Get The Most Out Of Casinos

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JONAS The gambling industry is huge around the world, also in India. Even though it is not legal in most states to run casinos...
Read more

Paid Maternity Leaves Acts As A Boon For Expecting Parents And Families

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Paid maternity leave has major mental and physical health benefits for mothers and children -- including reduced rates of postpartum depression and infant mortality,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Sung Matson on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
child pornography lawyer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Comprar terreno em São Paulo on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
go to my site on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Socjologia Blog on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
Cristina Rascoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
reddit personal finance on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Newport House Clearance on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Nila Brubaker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Socjologia on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada