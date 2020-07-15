Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Sonu Sood to Pen Down his Experience of Helping Migrant Workers
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Sonu Sood to Pen Down his Experience of Helping Migrant Workers

Sonu Sood had helped migrant workers reach their hometowns during the Covid-19 lockdown

0
Sonu Sood to write book on experience of helping migrant workers
Sonu Sood is all set to write a book on his experience of helping migrant workers. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Sonu Sood is now all set to come up with a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the Covid lockdown.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones,” Sonu declared.

Sonu Sood to write book on experience of helping migrant workers
“I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones,” Sonu said. Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: Here’s How You Can Avoid Eye Infection in Kids During Monsoon

“I believe I came to this city for this — it was my purpose. I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book,” her said, about the book that is to be published by Penguin Random House India. (IANS)

Previous articlePrivate Trips: Emerging Travel Trend Amid Pandemic
Next articleKondrashov, Expert of Telf AG: What is Better to Choose – FLP or LLC?

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Nila Kantha: The Blue Throated Shiva and His Teachings

NewsGram Desk - 0
Commonly known as the destroyer, Shiva, is also considered the lord of the Yogi’s. Shiva is often not embraced by western yoga students. The...
Read more
Business

Kondrashov, Expert of Telf AG: What is Better to Choose – FLP or LLC?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Any aspiring entrepreneur who intends to legally open a business asks himself the question: to work as an individual entrepreneur or open a limited...
Read more
Lead Story

Private Trips: Emerging Travel Trend Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Private trips are an emerging trend, which allows families and friends to enjoy and explore a destination in privacy and safety in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,985FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Nila Kantha: The Blue Throated Shiva and His Teachings

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Commonly known as the destroyer, Shiva, is also considered the lord of the Yogi’s. Shiva is often not embraced by western yoga students. The...
Read more

Kondrashov, Expert of Telf AG: What is Better to Choose – FLP or LLC?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Any aspiring entrepreneur who intends to legally open a business asks himself the question: to work as an individual entrepreneur or open a limited...
Read more

Sonu Sood to Pen Down his Experience of Helping Migrant Workers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood is now all set to come up with a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during...
Read more

Private Trips: Emerging Travel Trend Amid Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Private trips are an emerging trend, which allows families and friends to enjoy and explore a destination in privacy and safety in...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Avoid Eye Infection Among Kids During Monsoon

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
During the rainy season we take precautions like avoiding street food or getting soaked in rains. But most of us forget to protect our...
Read more

Researchers to Develop Tester to Assess How Well a Fabric Can Handle Perspiration

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday said its researchers have come up with a sweat transfer tester that will allow fabric...
Read more

Here’s a Drug to Reduce Spread of Flu Within Households

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a single dose of the antiviral flu drug -- baloxavir marboxil -- can reduce the spread of the illness within...
Read more

44.6% Indian Students Prefer ‘School from Home’: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic striking hard and spreading rapidly in India, nearly 44.6 per cent students in the country said they will prefer a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,985FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada