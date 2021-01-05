Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Sonu Sood In His New Film ‘Kisaan’ Amid The Farmers’ Protest

Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the lockdown

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood's new film 'Kisaan' launched amid farmers protests. IANS

New film Kisaan of Sonu Sood was announced on Monday, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest. The film will be directed by E. Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Sharing his best wishes for team Kisaan, veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood.”

Sonu responded to Big B’s tweet with a message that reads: “Thank you so much, sir.”

The project was also confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Monday: “IT’S OFFICIAL… SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN… #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan… Directed by E Niwas… Raaj Shaandilyaa – who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl – will produce the film… Balance cast will be announced shortly.”

Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled “I Am No Messiah”, the book is written in the first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help. (IANS)

