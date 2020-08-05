Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

Sood also organised a chartered flight from Moscow to fly Indian students back to Chennai and reunite them with their loved ones

0
Sonu Sood: From reel-life villain to real-life hero
Come Covid-19 era and the 47-year-old Sood turned hero for many, including Tamil medical students studying in Russia. Pinterest

By Venkatachari Jagannathan

Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in “Kallazhagar” and several others. Come Covid-19 era and the 47-year-old Sood turned hero for many, including Tamil medical students studying in Russia.

The students were stranded in Moscow owing to Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant cancellation of flights. Sood organised a chartered flight from Moscow to fly the students back to Chennai and reunite them with their loved ones.

When asked about his new role of villain turned real life hero he said: “This is the best role I have ever played. The best script done in my life. The ‘thank you’ notes from parents and the students is what motivates me.”

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Medical students in Moscow reached out to me for help to reach their homes in Chennai,” he told IANS over phone. The SpiceJet flight that took off on August 4 from Moscow was initially planned to be a direct one to Chennai. But a stopover in Delhi was arranged owing to requests.

“We were not able to board the Vande Bharat flight from Moscow on July 3 as our course got over only on July 6. There were about 200 students who got stranded. We were told there will not be any Vande Bharat flights. Then we started sending mails to all the officials,” T.R.Sakthipriyadarshini, a student who had come back here told IANS.

Sonu Sood: From reel-life villain to real-life hero
“One of the students had seen Sonu Sood organising a flight to bring back Indian students. So, we thought if he can do that from Kyrgyzstan, he can also help us,” Periyannan Somasundaram, another student who returned here said. Pinterest

She had graduated from Kursk Medical University, which is about 500 km from Moscow.

“One of the students had seen Sonu Sood organising a flight to bring back Indian students. So, we thought if he can do that from Kyrgyzstan, he can also help us,” Periyannan Somasundaram, another student who returned here told IANS.

Somasundaram said they sent a message to Sood on July 23 and the next day got a reply and from then onwards there was constant communication. “Some students took the flights operated by tour operators. In the end a total of 100 students boarded the SpiceJet flight to Chennai in Moscow,” Sakthipriyadarshini said. According to her, there was no problem for the students after they had graduated since they were staying in apartments and life was normal.

“We had to come back early to write the screening exam that all those who had passed medical courses overseas have to give. We had to prepare for that. The exam is on August 31. So it was important for us to come back home as early as possible,” Sakthipriyadarshini said.

Sonu Sood said: “Initially I started helping out migrant workers who were returning to their homeland by arranging buses and vans.” Inspired by it his friends have also started chipping in with their contributions.

Sonu Sood: From reel-life villain to real-life hero
Sonu Sood said: “Initially I started helping out migrant workers who were returning to their homeland by arranging buses and vans.” Pinterest

From hiring buses and vans the big jump of arranging flights started when Indian students in Kyrgyzstan had approached him on social media for help to come back to India. “Chartered flights have been arranged for students to come back form Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Cyprus, Philippines and Moscow,” he said.

According to Sood, initially he had used Air Asia flights and then SpiceJet. “The students pay a nominal amount and I pay the balance. Even if the number of students are far less than the seating capacity of the plane, I see that they come back to India,” he added.

According to him, the task of arranging the logistics is challenging as official permissions have to be obtained, arranging local logistics for the students in a foreign country and other aspects.

Also Read: Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

“The Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Ambassadors in various countries and others were very helpful making the job much easier,” he said. “The only challenge is arranging local transport in foreign countries for students to reach a particular airport. In some cases, students have to travel 12-13 hours. I was never trained to do this. I also speak to overseas logistics providers,” Sood added.

Sonu Sood: From reel-life villain to real-life hero
Sonu Sood has turned into a real life hero for many. Pinterest

Sood said he makes it a point to speak to all the students on Zoom. As an anecdote he recalled receiving about 300 calls from overseas stranded Indian students between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

When asked about Sood as an actor, Sakthipriyadarshini said: “I have seen his Tamil and Hindi movies. I like his acting. I am not saying this just because he organised the chartered flight. But today he is the real hero for us, though he may be a villain actor.” (IANS)

Previous articleShoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls
Next articleSonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Vaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor would love to do a biopic and says it would be an absolute honour for her to play astronaut Kalpana Chawala...
Read more
Entertainment

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more
Lead Story

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor would love to do a biopic and says it would be an absolute honour for her to play astronaut Kalpana Chawala...
Read more

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in "Kallazhagar" and several others....
Read more

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

Bacterial Infections May Elevate Risk of Heart Disease in Individuals With Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that bacterial infections may elevate the risk of coronary heart disease in individuals with type 1 diabetes. For the findings, published in...
Read more

Tips to Help you Combat Oral Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Foul breath can be a very embarrassing, putting one in an uncomfortable position. With a little bit of care, this common condition...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches ‘Search the Web’ Option to Cross-Check Forwarded Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp has launched a new 'Search the Web' option that will enable users to check information shared to them via a forwarded message. The 'Search...
Read more

Early Blood Test Can Detect Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have found that an early blood test could detect which babies deprived of oxygen at birth are at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada