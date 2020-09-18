Friday, September 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story South African Doctors See Unexpected Boom in Plastic Surgery Demand
Lead StoryWorld

South African Doctors See Unexpected Boom in Plastic Surgery Demand

South Africa's world-class medical technology is causing a rush of people who are quietly changing their appearance

0
South Africa Doctors See Boom in Plastic Surgery Demand Amid Pandemic
Plastic surgeons in South Africa are seeing an unexpected boom in demand. Unsplash
By Anita Powell

Doctors in South Africa, the continent’s coronavirus epicenter, expected to be busy as the virus ravaged its way across the Rainbow Nation. But one type of doctor is seeing an unexpected boom in demand: plastic surgeons, who say that the combination of lockdown-imposed isolation and South Africa’s world-class medical technology is causing a rush of people who are quietly changing their appearance.

It’s the same trend that aesthetic surgeons are seeing in the U.S., Japan and elsewhere.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“There’s definitely been a flood of people coming through,” said South African physician Dr. Saadia Laher, “and again, that’s mostly because a lot of people are still at home. They also are very aware — I think when something like a pandemic hits you, you kind of realize that we are all here on limited time, and you want to make the most of everything. And if that means feeling better about yourself then, why not?”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ट्रंप चुनाव के मद्देनजर ‘शांतिदूत’ की छवि पेश करने में जुटे

At the Johannesburg hospital where Laher works, patients are monitored for any signs of coronavirus. They receive COVID-19 tests before their cosmetic procedure, and are kept in separate wards from ill patients.

South Africa Doctors See Boom in Plastic Surgery Demand Amid Pandemic
The same trend of plastic surgeries is seen by aesthetic surgeons in the U.S., Japan and elsewhere.   Unsplash

Patient Alishia de Lange said she thought long and hard before going under the knife for a breast enlargement. She says she’s happy with the results, and was comfortable with her doctor’s safety precautions. Her procedure was done at a fertility clinic, as her doctor felt it best to avoid hospitals.

“It’s something that I really wanted to do for a very long time,” de Lange said. “And when the time came, yeah, I just thought I’d go ahead and do this regardless of the time we’re living in. We don’t know how long it’s going to last. We don’t know when it’s going to end.” 

Her procedure cost about $2,600. In the U.S., the average cost of the surgery is just under $4,000, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Laher said her continent often gets attention for other health crises, but that South Africa’s medical offerings are varied and world-class.

Also Read: Scientists Find Oldest Specimen of Fossilized Giant Sperm

“We still very much keep in touch with the latest and greatest of technologies and techniques,” she said. “There’s a lot of expertise out here, there’s a lot to see and a lot to learn. And we’ve always been involved as a medical fraternity in all of that. So I think there’s a lot that we can provide and contribute to. And I’d love everybody to come out and experience that with us, as well.”

And who knows what you’ll leave with, she said. Maybe a new and improved you. (VOA)

Previous articleScientists Find Oldest Specimen of Fossilized Giant Sperm
Next article10 Facts on How Mosquitoes are One of the Deadliest Creatures in the World

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Hair Tips By Actress Kajol

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol has often sported bouncy curls, and it is not too difficult to have hair like hers, she assures. Sharing a candid photo taken...
Read more
Lead Story

Twitter Halts Transparency Web Series Promotion. Is Twitter Biased?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By NewsGram Desk Twitter, a well known platform to share ideas, thoughts, spread awareness, advertise our new ideas and projects, is suddenly taking down advertisements...
Read more
Lead Story

Traditional Matchmaking Holds a Lot of Prejudiced, Preconceived Notions: Physician Rupam Kaur

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain For Rupam Kaur, an Indian-American physician, the pursuit of finding love a second time took more than the traditional formula of meeting...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Hair Tips By Actress Kajol

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol has often sported bouncy curls, and it is not too difficult to have hair like hers, she assures. Sharing a candid photo taken...
Read more

Twitter Halts Transparency Web Series Promotion. Is Twitter Biased?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By NewsGram Desk Twitter, a well known platform to share ideas, thoughts, spread awareness, advertise our new ideas and projects, is suddenly taking down advertisements...
Read more

Traditional Matchmaking Holds a Lot of Prejudiced, Preconceived Notions: Physician Rupam Kaur

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain For Rupam Kaur, an Indian-American physician, the pursuit of finding love a second time took more than the traditional formula of meeting...
Read more

10 Facts on How Mosquitoes are One of the Deadliest Creatures in the World

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A warmer climate, travel and trade are helping to spread mosquito-borne diseases as a deadly beast smaller than a paper clip poses a threat...
Read more

South African Doctors See Unexpected Boom in Plastic Surgery Demand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anita Powell Doctors in South Africa, the continent's coronavirus epicenter, expected to be busy as the virus ravaged its way across the Rainbow Nation....
Read more

Scientists Find Oldest Specimen of Fossilized Giant Sperm

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say they have found what may be the oldest specimen of fossilized sperm ever discovered, inside a tiny crustacean trapped in a piece...
Read more

Efforts By Ranveer Singh To Make Indian Sign Language An Official Language

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language. Ranveer has been urging authorities to...
Read more

Wildfire Smoke: A Growing Health Problem Worldwide

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Baragona The world's worst air this week is not in pollution hot spots like India or China. It's in the western United States,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x