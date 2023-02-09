Human Space Mission: ISRO conducts initial trials of crew module recovery

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Navy carried out initial recovery trials of the crew module as a part of the former's human space mission tests.

According to ISRO, the crew module's initial recovery trials were done at the Water Survival Test Facility of the Indian Navy in Kochi on Tuesday.

The trials were part of the preparation for crew module recovery operations for the Gaganyaan/human space mission that will be carried out in Indian waters with the participation of government agencies, the overall recovery operations being led by Indian Navy, ISRO said.

A Crew Module Recovery Model (CMRM) that simulates the mass, the centre of gravity, outer dimensions, and externals of the actual crew module at touchdown was used for the trials. The sequence of operations required for the recovery of the crew module was carried out as part of the trials.