What to do after Lunar Eclipse 2023 ?

Today i.e. on 05 May 2023, the first lunar eclipse of the year is going to happen. This lunar eclipse will start at 8.45 pm and will end at 1 am. The first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible only in Europe, Central Asia, Australia, Africa, Antarctica, Pacific Atlantic and Indian Ocean. It will not be visible in India, so its Sutak period will also not be valid nor will it have any effect. However, in astrology, the occurrence of a lunar eclipse is not considered auspicious, so after the lunar eclipse is over, some measures should be taken and some actions should be avoided, so that its negative effects can be reduced.

What to do and what not to do after lunar eclipse?

After the completion of the lunar eclipse, take a bath by pouring Gangajal in the water. Also get the deities of the house bathed. Mop the whole house by adding salt to the water. It is believed that by doing this the negative effect after the eclipse ends.

After the end of the lunar eclipse, clean the house, shop then sprinkle Gangajal everywhere. On the other hand, if there is a temple near the house, then it must also be cleaned.

In the scriptures, donating after the lunar eclipse is considered virtuous. In such a situation, after the end of the eclipse, white things related to the moon like milk, curd, rice, sweets, white pearls, clothes etc. should be donated.

Put basil leaves in cooked food before lunar eclipse. At the same time, after the eclipse is over, sprinkle Ganges water on all the food items and purify them too. Take food only after sprinkling Gangajal.

On the other hand, if someone in your house has been sick for a long time, then after the lunar eclipse, take water in a glass vessel and put a silver coin in it. After that show the face of the sick person in the utensil and then donate the coin to someone.