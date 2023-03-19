Q&A: White House ‘Concerned’ about Xi-Putin meeting, ‘supports’ Xi-Zelenskyy meeting

VOA: What is your response to the assessment that if there's a cease-fire that can temporarily put aside the question of territorial boundaries, that that kind of cease-fire might be what is feasible?

Kirby: That doesn't serve Ukraine's interests. Doesn't serve the world's interests. It doesn't serve the U.N. Charter's interest. It would be a violation of the U.N. Charter. Look in the first line of the Chinese proposal - it says that they want to see sovereignty respected. Well, you know what? We agree with that, everybody should agree with that, and if you want to see sovereignty respected, then that means you don't call a cease-fire right now which ratifies Russia's gains and their conquest and leaves it at that, at the expense of the Ukrainian people.

VOA: What is the administration and NATO's proposal that may be coming forward for lowering tensions? And on that note, can you give us the administration's current thinking of the discussion of the Germany, France and U.K. defense pact for Ukrainians to encourage peace talks with Moscow?

Kirby: We all want to see this war end, and it could end today if Mr. Putin would pull his troops out. That's not going to happen, so I think we all envision the possibility that there could be some sort of negotiated settlement. I won't speak for other countries and what their sovereign approach to this is. For the United States perspective, it's nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine - no negotiation, no settlement discussion can or should take place without Ukraine being squarely in the middle of it, and President Zelenskyy’s perspective fully and completely understood and respected. That's where we are.

VOA: President Xi Jinping is going to talk to President Zelenskyy virtually, according to China. So, what would you like to see from that call, and have President Zelenskyy talk to the U.S. side about what kind of message he's going to convey to President Xi?

Kirby: We fully support President Xi talking to President Zelenskyy. We think it's important that he gets the Ukrainian perspective. And I won't speak for President Zelenskyy but I'm sure that if he gets that opportunity, he'll be very frank and forthright with President Xi, as he has been with leaders around the world, about what this war is doing to his country and to his people, and how much he's willing to continue to fight off Russian aggression and defend his sovereignty and his independence. And we believe that a more comprehensive picture of those efforts, and President Zelenskyy’s goals and objectives, are absolutely good for President Xi to hear.