A Special Curated Guide to Diwali Gifting

After months of gloom, there’s reason to be high spirited– it’s the festive season! There’s no reason why one can’t feel a renewed sense of hope, enthusiasm, and cheer. While celebrating a safe Diwali is a priority, it’s also important to keep the tradition of gifting alive to spread joy and happiness despite 2020 being an unprecedented year. With our special curation of goodies, the perfect gift is a click or a phone call away and is delivered right to the doorstep of your loved ones. Take your pick!

1. Starbucks Diwali Blend

The central rangoli pattern reflects the symbolic triumph of good over evil and embodies the spirit of Diwali. the Starbucksï¿½Diwali Blend is the second whole bean coffee to be entirely sourced, roasted, and packaged in India, following the launch of its blend in 2013. The delightful tin is perfect to take home, gift, or add a touch of joy to celebrations by sharing with family and friends.

Priced at Rs 850/-

Availability: Available for delivery through our delivery partners, Zomato & Swiggy.

2. Foodhall snack boxes & Gift cards:

From luxurious chocolates and mithai, and gourmet snack boxes to cuisine centric hampers and fruit hampers, they’ve got it all. If you are celebrating the festivities away from or scrambling for a last-minute gift, Foodhall’s digital gift cards are at hand to keep the festive cheer going!

Priced at Rs 500, 1000, 3000, and 5000

Available at: foodhallonline.com & Foodhall (outlets in Delhi NCR, Mumba, and Bengaluru)

3. The Gift Studio

The Gift Studio, a one-stop online gifting solution just launched with a pan-India online store and offline offerings in Mumbai and Kolkata. Sonam Kapoor, known for her chic sense of style, has personally handpicked the hampers which comprise an array of delectables including chocolates, cheeses, and healthy bites to snack on lending her own personality, taste, and sentiment to the joy of gifting with a warm heart.

Available at www.thegiftstudio.com

4. Medusa

Medusa understands that beer is a passion, and has the perfect combination of best barley malt and imported hops from Germany with 5.9 percent alcohol strength. It works with a night of gossiping, playing cards, or while enjoying all the traditional food for Dinner.

Priced at Rs 100

5. Cornitos Indie Nuts

The Box of Royalty is packed with Cornitos premium nuts. The pack beholds Premium range of Lightly Salted Cashews, Pepper and Herbs Cashews, Lightly Salted Almonds alongside Smoky Barbeque Cashews. Priced at Rs 1470/-

Available at all leading retail outlets and online on shop.cornitos.in

6. Khoya Mithai

The essence behind each Khoya Mithai is the purity and freshness of ingredients used in making their sweets. With the arrival of the festive season, the brand launches its premium gifting hampers specially curated with selected elements to give their customers a taste of luxury.

Priced at Rs. 1450, 2500, 4250 6,250 and 11,250 the boxes range from medium, large, signature and the premium choices with mithai covered in real gold vary for the ultimate grandeur

7. Hurrem’s Luxury Hamper

The Krall exclusive hamper contains the best of Hurrem’s signature offerings and is packaged in the most beautiful hand-painted and hand-carved wooden boxes. It brings the taste of Turkish royal treats that have been part of celebrations for generations with its origin in the Topkapi Palace.

Priced at Rs 500 to 25,000

Hurrem’s gift boxes: Start at Rs 500

Hurrem’s pre-curated hampers: Start at Rs 5,250

Premium offerings priced at Rs 20,000 – Rs 25,000

Available at Hurrem’s Turkish Baklava Confectionery, Fort, Mumbai & Hurrem’s shop-in-shop experience at Foodhall, Linking Road, Mumbai

8. VAHDAM India’ Gift Sets

India Tea Carnival includes an assortment of Roasted Darjeeling Black Tea, Assam Exotic Black Tea, Double Spice Masala Chai, Turmeric Ashwagandha Herbal Tea, Earl Grey Masala Chai, High Mountain Oolong Tea.

Priced at Rs 1799

Available on www.vahdamteas.in for delivery pan-Indi

9. CocoCart

Artisanal chocolates, healthy cacao concoctions, and sweet stocking stuffers from the finest chocolatiers are part of hampers your loved ones are sure to love. As a little e-boudoir of chocolate desire, they have curated special gift sets, along with a collection of some of the best finely-crafted favorites that feature fun variations for the festive season. Godiva, Lindt, Mars, Toblerone, Milka, Hershey’s, Loacker, Nestle, are a few amongst the many more options available at the best prices!

Prices and availability at www.cococart.in

10. Makaibari Assortment of Tea Gift Box

Makaibari is more than just another Tea Estate, in their heritage tea factory, the first in the world, they manufacture the magical mystical tea with loving hands, respecting as much as possible their character and natural integrity. The tea is selected as per the highest standards, harvested at a specific time, in specific areas, from specific tea bushes, under specific conditions, through particular environmental selection.

Priced at Rs 1750

11. L’opera gift boxes and hampers

This new collection complements the classic L’opera gift boxes and hampers presented in their new Diwali sleeves and the popular wooden and pastel-colored leather-like baskets which are widely appreciated.

Priced at Rs 800 onwards.

Available at L’opera Exclusive outlets at Select City Walk, DLF Promenade, Civil Lines, Khan Market, Vegas Mall, Green Park, GK, Defence Colony, etc. and www.loperaindia.com

12. Chivas Regal

The world’s first luxury whisky and the elixir of inspiration present another oeuvre, Chivas 12 YO Limited Edition – Shivan & Narresh, in association with two of India’s well-known designers. The Blend of Paradise’ is a visual mï¿½lange of the bouquet of notes in the iconic blend of Chivas, capturing the designers’ many visions of paradise.

Priced at- Delhi Rs 2920, Mumbai Rs 5500 and Karnataka Rs 6090

Available in stores across India.

13. Cureveda Glow & Sparkle Diwali Combo

A plant-based collagen builder – adaptogenic beauty protein powder which includes sea buckthorn, Vitamin E from sunflowers seed, 9.6g of easily digestible plant protein per serving that helps to clear skin, improve skin texture & complexion, control pigmentation, and discoloration and protect from harmful UV rays + Cureveda’s Sparkle is a power-packed plant-based formula to boost immunity, detox the body, strengthen teeth & gums and improve oral health.

Priced at Rs. 1,575.20

Available on https://www.cureveda.com/product/glow-sparkle-health-packages-diwali

14. Festive Gifting with Honey & Dough

Choose from the widest array of gift packs and hampers to send to your loved ones this Diwali. The hampers have been made with best-selling products like crispy cheese sticks, hearty cookie boxes, crunchy caramel popcorn and foxnuts, dessert jars, and much more, which makes them the perfect choice for your gifting needs this festive season. If you are looking for healthier alternatives for this time of the year, try the delicious In-House Granola and the Whole Wheat Jaggery dry fruit cake.

Priced at Rs 600 up to 3250

15. Bikano Cookie

For those with a sweet tooth, ‘Meetha Bandhan’ is a gift basket of mouthwatering gulab jamuns and Rasgollas; and for those who have a thing for the spicy and the salty, there is ‘Anupam’ comprising Chatax Masala. ‘Abhinandan’ contains Chatax Achari and ‘Tarang’ packed with chana pataka, paneer bhujia and aloo bhujia.

16. Artisan Diwali hamper

Andaz Delhi’s Diwali hampers comprise locally sourced items and will take you closer to a sustainable way of living. Customers have the option of choosing from the Andaz Eco-friendly Diwali hamper, Andaz Festive Box, Sheesham Wood Dry Fruit Box, Chocolate Box, and Artisan Diwali hamper that have different assortments. Guests can make their own customized hamper by choosing from an array of artisanal products at the European food hall.

Priced at Rs 450/- ++ onwards.

Available at the festivity desk at Andaz Delhi for purchase until 14 November

17. The Lodhi Bakery

Take your pick from a thoughtfully curated assortment of gourmet delights, handpicked sweet and savory treats, and delectable confectionaries crafted especially for the occasion. Featuring artisanal chocolates, cashew nut tarts, gluten-free bread, flavored nuts, and more, the hampers can be further customized keeping in mind dietary preferences as well. Priced at Rs 5,500 onwards.

Available at The Lodhi, New Delhi

18. Hampers from Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani Square

The Signature basket includes fresh Sandalwood scented incense & candle, Swastik, Ganesh candle, Lemongrass scented candle in Brass, juice, mathri, Besan ladoo, Diwali sparklers packet, 50 percent discount vouchers for Glasshouse along with 20 percent discount of beverages and cakes. The Platinum basket is exotic and includes a homemade cake, Lemongrass scented candle in Brass, Sandalwood scented incense & candle in the box, Swastik, juice, Besan Ladoo, Khasta Mathri, exotic nuts, Diwali Sparklers packet, a complimentary Stay Voucher, 20 percent Discount voucher for Beverages and cake.

Signature Hamper is ready for sale and is priced @ Rs 2000++

Platinum Hamper is priced at Rs 5000++

19. ‘Bake your heart out’

A brand that always encourages healthy eating, has curated the perfect gifting option for you – a batter filled ‘Bake your heart out’ gift box. The box contains four special cake mixes: Chocolate Cake Mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Chocolate Brownie Mix, and Banana Bread Mix. This assorted box is Preservative free, Maida free, with no artificial colors and refined sugar, making it the perfect companion for all intimate celebrations and an ideal gifting option for your little and loved ones.

Priced at Rs1249

Available on the Slurrp Farm website (www.slurrpfarm.com).

20. Oberoi Festive Hamper

Minimizing contact with Contactless Technology, be it for packaging the gift hamper or delivering it to your doorstep and contactless payment option are available The Oberoi Hotels. Select from signature creations of handcrafted cakes, single-origin chocolates, and desserts, bread, homemade pasta, condiments, bespoke wines from around the globe, and more. The perfect gift for treasured family members and friends, corporate clients, and business associates, at this special time of year. The hampers can be customized or one can be chosen from a wide curated range.

Available at The Oberoi Patisseries & Delicatessens at The Oberoi, New Delhi, The Oberoi, Bengaluru, The Oberoi, Gurgaon, The Oberoi, Mumbai, and The OberoiGrand, Kolkata.

21. Singleton of Glendullan 12YO

Diageo’s Singleton of Glendullan 12,15 and 18-year-old are single malt scotch whiskies, matured in a high proportion of American oak casks mixed with a small portion of European oak casks to balance the flavor profile of the liquid. All three variants, 12-year-old, 15-year-old & 18-year-old are extraordinarily inclusive and not bound by any traditions of the past. Why this is the one: The result of the distillation is an easy to enjoy single malt with fresh fruit aromas, a sweet honeyed palate, and a creamy lingering finish. A whisky created to be enjoyed, from the very first sip.

Brand MRP (Maharashtra) MRP (Delhi) MRP (Karnataka)

The Singleton of Glendullan 12YO Rs 7,200 Rs 3,430 Rs 6,470

The Singleton of Glendullan 15YO Rs 10,500 Rs 4,620 Rs 7,020

The Singleton of Glendullan 18YO Rs 18,400 Rs 6,510 Rs 9,130

22. Campo Viejo Viura Tempranillo Blanco

With its sweet flavors of citrus and pear, this white wine is great for any aficionado’s collection.

23. Brancott-Estate-Marlborough-Pinot-Noir

This vintage from Marlborough, New Zealand is smooth, dry, and light.

24. Wellness with Tradition: Kewra Delight Oolong

Inspired by the sweets that overwhelm our homes comes a healthier alternative, Kewra Oolong Tea. A subtle hint of chocolate uplifts the cup while the sweet spiciness of cardamom rounds it up refreshingly. Surprisingly sweet and deliciously healthy.

Priced at Rs 279

25. Nourish Organics

A homegrown clean food company that aims at making healthy eating easier for the urban population through sustainable, organic food with a wide range of wholesome, multi-grain breakfast cereals, nutrient-dense cookies, on-the-go snacks, seed and nut combinations, and fruit+fibre based health bars.

Priced at Rs 1490 onwards for gifting hampers with a range of their signature products.

26. Hyatt Hamper

This Diwali, gift your loved ones thoughtfully curated festive hampers by Hyatt Hotels. Select from a luxury collection of Artisanal homemade Indian sweets, Chef curated chocolates and macaroons, tea blends, premium coffee, organic produce, non-alcoholic sparkling wine, and a lot more! Make it all the more special by adding our exclusively designed Gift Vouchers like a festive staycation, Spa experience, or gift an annual Hyatt Dining Club Membership.

Available at Hyatt Regency Mumbai

27. Exotic Coffee Collection Gifting Box by St. Botanica

Coffee enriched products by St. Botanica are infused with coffee, pure natural oils, and botanical extracts to repair and restore damaged skin to its healthier state. Experience the wonders of this Coffee collection through this entire range of – Face wash, Face scrub, Face mask.

Priced at Rs 499 onwards

Available at https://www.stbotanica.in.

28. TBD Festive Delight

Limited Edition Cakes, Cookies, and more.. this hamper is all about togetherness and sharing! Each package includes 2 New cakes – Chocolate Cardamom & Rose Pistachio,1 Festive Cookie Box – 3 New flavors, Chocolate Coated Nuts, and Candles.

Priced at Rs 799/- It can be ordered from walk-in stores and website https://thebakersdozen.in/

29. Utsava- Reusable Bag of Happiness

Cornitos Reusable Bag of Happiness- Utsava, a jute bag that comes in three different variants, each contains 4 Resealable multi-use packs of Nuts and Seeds which are a perfect blend for party lovers, health-conscious individuals, and peeps who prefer the luxurious taste. Priced at Rs 190 to Rs 1470/-

Available at all leading retail outlets and online on shop.cornitos.in.

30. Mad Over Donuts Festive Donuts

Diwali is, doubtlessly, one of the best times of the year. With families gathered for festivities, the centerpiece of every celebration is the food! All products the brand offers are 100 percent eggless and freshly made. You can also order them from the comfort of your home, through Zomato or Swiggy, or by visiting or you can visit your nearest Mad Over Donuts outlet. You have the option to home deliver these boxes of delight to your loved ones, and surprise them with their favorite festive treat!

Available at www.madoverdonuts.com & All Mad Over Donuts outlets ( Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi & Chennai)

31. Oaksmith Gold

Oaksmith Gold’ is a perfect blend of Premium Aged Scotch Malts, Aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon – some from distilleries over 200 years old, with world-class Japanese craftsmanship. It brings Japanese mastery – otherwise a super-premium phenomenon – to Indian whisky price points to elevate the product experience many notches above a standard segment offering.

Oaksmith Gold is priced at Rs 1530 for a 750 ml bottle in West Bengal and at Rs 1375 and INR 1300 for a 750 ml in Maharashtra and Telangana.

32. Roku Gin

A flavourful masterpiece created using subtle Japanese artisanship, artfully balancing 6 unique Japanese botanicals to create a perfectly balanced multi-layered sensation with trademark Japanese aromas. The unique blend has the best of all flavors – floral hints, spicy notes, and sweet citrus fruitiness. It makes for a refreshing cocktail over food, laughs, and good company.

Priced between Rs 5,500 to 7,100 for 700ml

Availability – Available in Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune

33. Bowmore’s Aged 12 Years Islay Single Malt

Bowmore is Islay’s oldest distillery and home to the world’s oldest whisky maturation warehouse, the No. 1 Vaults. The warehouse has the legacy of master distillers meticulously maturing Bowmore whisky for nearly 240 years. Bowmore Aged 12 Years Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is an award-winning Whisky (Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018 and International Spirits Challenge 2017) that reflects the essence of the place of its birth – Bowmore – thrashing waves, windswept landscapes, and generations of tradition.

Price ranges from Rs 3,200 to 7,670 for a 750 ml bottle.

Availability – Available across all major cities including Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman, Maharashtra, Goa, and West Bengal. (IANS)