Friday, October 30, 2020
Spinning Keeps You Energized and Your Mind Focused

Rhythm-based spinning is nothing short of a complete workout for the body

Spinning
Most popular cardio work-outs in North America, Latin America, Europe and other parts of Asia is spinning. Unsplash

One of the most popular cardio work-outs in North America, Latin America, Europe, and other parts of Asia, and a current global phenomenon, rhythm-based spinning is nothing short of a complete workout for the body. It keeps you energized throughout the day and keeps the mind focused. All one has to do is ride a bike.

What is rhythm riding? It’s nothing but riding a stationary bicycle to a changing musical beat. When done in a secure environment, under proper guidance, it can yield exceptional results, explains Chakra, Bengaluru’s first dedicated rhythm-based spinning studio.

Chakra is a customized 45-minute cardio and strength building session. “When you ride in higher gears, you’re working on strength, building and shaping your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. When you’re riding at lower gears, you’re working on increasing stamina and shedding fat. Each class also has a dedicated dumbbells track, where the focus is on chiseling your upper body (biceps, triceps, pecs, delts, and traps).

Spinning
Chakra is a customized 45-minute cardio and strength building session. Unsplash

“And don’t forget those abs! Your core is constantly engaged throughout each class, which of course helps define your abdominal muscles. Most importantly though, the energy generated in the room is contagious and long-lasting. Riders are encouraged to flex their mental muscles and dedicate their 45-minute spin session to themselves, empowering them to take on the world outside the Chakra studio.”

Brought to India by siblings Nastassja and Nikhil Suri, ‘Chakra’, inspired by the Hindi word for wheel and the seven energy centers in the human body, trains people in the holistic experience in nature and art inspired setting dedicated to one’s physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

Ask them why Chakra and they both have the same answer, “We truly believe that rhythm-based cycling can be a life-changing experience.” Both visualize Chakra as being a constant in their riders’ lives ï¿½ a part of their weekly, if not daily, routines. Their goal is to have studios across India and to spread the positive energy that we already witness in their studio. (IANS)

