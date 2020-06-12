Friday, June 12, 2020
Lead Story

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the decision of resuming all professional sport events in Italy

Italy
In this March 8, 2020, photo, a view of the empty San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa, in Milan, Italy. VOA

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday — but without fans attending, to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Conte also announced that amateur contact games may restart beginning on June 25 as Italy emerges from the COVID-19 outbreak and regional authorities confirm that the rate of infection continues to decline.

Some entertainment activities will resume, and others will remain suspended.

“Shows with public in concert halls and movie theaters will also resume, as well as those in other spaces, including those outdoors, but with some precautions,” Conte said. “All those activities that take place in ballrooms, discos and similar clubs, may them be indoors or outdoors, will remain suspended.”

Italy is also limiting arrivals for tourism from most of Europe but allowing people to enter Italy from Asia or North or South America for work or other essential reasons for a short period of time.

Movie theaters will also resume in Italy
Movie theaters will also resume in Italy, but with some precautions. Pixabay

Conte urged Italians to download a new contact tracing app, known as the Immuni app, which will become available all over the country for the first time next week. Immuni uses Bluetooth technology to notify users they have come into close, prolonged contact with an app user who has tested positive.

Technological Innovation and Digitalization Minister Paola Pisano said Thursday that 2 million people have downloaded the Immuni app so far. (VOA)

