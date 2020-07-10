Spotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Friday signed an exclusive deal with Archie Comics to produce podcast adaptations starring the comic book publisher’s iconic characters.

Spotify users will get exclusive access to podcasts based on all archie characters including Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica.

“The creative team behind Archie Comics, who have sold over 2 billion comics worldwide, will be collaborating with Spotify Studios for a series that takes listeners through the crew’s iconic crusades – from prankster Jughead getting out of hot water to Betty and Veronica vying for rivaled affection from Archie,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Spotify announced an exclusive deal with Warner Bros for exclusive DC podcasts.

Spotify is working with Warner Bros on new podcast shows that will be based on the DC characters.

It also signed an exclusive podcast deal with Joe Rogan. Starting September 1, “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify.

Spotify has over 286 million users globally, including 130 million paid subscribers and Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion copies worldwide since it was founded in 1939. (IANS)