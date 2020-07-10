Friday, July 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Spotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Spotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts

They will produce podcast adaptations of the comic book publisher's iconic characters

0
Spotify signs podcast deal with Archie Comics
Spotify on Friday signed an exclusive podcast deal with Archie Comics. Pixabay

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Friday signed an exclusive deal with Archie Comics to produce podcast adaptations starring the comic book publisher’s iconic characters.

Spotify users will get exclusive access to podcasts based on all archie characters including Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“The creative team behind Archie Comics, who have sold over 2 billion comics worldwide, will be collaborating with Spotify Studios for a series that takes listeners through the crew’s iconic crusades – from prankster Jughead getting out of hot water to Betty and Veronica vying for rivaled affection from Archie,” the company said in a statement.

Spotify signs podcast deal with Archie Comics
Spotify users will get exclusive access to podcasts based on all archie characters. Wikimedia Commons

Earlier, Spotify announced an exclusive deal with Warner Bros for exclusive DC podcasts.

Spotify is working with Warner Bros on new podcast shows that will be based on the DC characters.

Also Read: 3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic

It also signed an exclusive podcast deal with Joe Rogan. Starting September 1, “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify.

Spotify has over 286 million users globally, including 130 million paid subscribers and Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion copies worldwide since it was founded in 1939. (IANS)

Previous article3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic
Next articleApplication Rate per Job Increases by 48% Amid Covid-19 in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more
India

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

NewsGram Desk - 0
The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called 'the holy month of Shravan', known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called 'the holy month of Shravan', known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous...
Read more

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more

Research on Link between Humans and Cats on Silk Road

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In some news for cat lovers, new analyses done on an almost-complete cat skeleton found during an excavation along the former Silk Road in...
Read more

Application Rate per Job Increases by 48% Amid Covid-19 in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Rate of applications per job has now increased by 48 per cent in India compared to average applications per job in the pre-Covid period,...
Read more

Spotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Friday signed an exclusive deal with Archie Comics to produce podcast adaptations starring the comic book publisher's iconic...
Read more

3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Three in four Indians would prefer to watch a movie on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the social distancing times compared to just one...
Read more

Poor Indian Children Consistently Face Educational Disadvantages: Researchers

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Children from poorer households in India consistently experience educational disadvantages as compared to their wealthier peers, say researchers, adding that the girls are more...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada