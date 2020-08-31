Monday, August 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Spots Across The United States Of America Worth Viewing
Lead StoryLife StyleTravelUSA

Spots Across The United States Of America Worth Viewing

Stunning American sights to boost your mood

0
The United States of America
The flag of United States Of America. Unsplash

The United States Of America is adorned with iconic landmarks and surprising attractions that make a perfect backdrop for unforgettable memories. Quench your thirst for travel with these stunning images from some of the most incredible spots across the United States Of America.

From Antelope Canyon to Crater Lake, discover these must-see spots for your next getaway to the United States Of America!

Antelope Canyon, Arizona

Antelope Canyon is one of the world’s most photogenic landmarks and a photographer’s dream. Situated about 180 kilometers northeast of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, it is made up of two slot canyons – upper and lower – each formed by the rushing waters of the late-summer monsoons. Its wave-like structure creates a supernatural appearance when the light beams shine directly down into the openings of the canyon.

United States Of America
Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon in the American Southwest, on Navajo land east of Page, Arizona. It includes two separate, scenic slot canyon sections, referred to as Upper Antelope Canyon, and Lower Antelope Canyon. IANS

Monument Valley, Arizona/Utah

Monument Valley is located along the Arizona-Utah border, roughly 275 kilometers northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona. It is part of the Navajo Nation, the near 7-million hectare home of the Navajo tribe. An iconic symbol of the Southwestern USA, the sandstone towers have been sculpted by the forces of wind and water over millions of years. It has served as a backdrop in films such as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Back to the Future: Part III’ and Disney’s ‘The Lone Ranger’.

United States Of America
Monument Valley, a red-sand desert region on the Arizona-Utah border, is known for the towering sandstone buttes of Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. IANS

Angel Oak, South Carolina

The Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina is easily one of the most beautiful places in America. The tree is 65 feet high with a circumference of 25.5 feet, shading an area of 17,000 square feet. It is estimated to be 400-500 years old and considered as one of the oldest living organisms east of the Mississippi River.

United States Of America
Angel Oak is a Southern live oak located in Angel Oak Park on Johns Island near Charleston, South Carolina. IANS

New Orleans’ French Quarter, Louisiana

The French Quarter is one of the busiest and most Instagrammable tourist attractions in New Orleans! The city’s oldest neighbourhood is famous for its charming architecture and colourful buildings with cast-iron balconies.

United States Of America
The French Quarter is the city’s historic heart, famous for its vibrant nightlife and colorful buildings with cast-iron balconies. IANS

Also Read: Know About the Intel Veteran who Helped Late Stephen Hawking Speak

Cloud Gate, Illinois

The Cloud Gate, commonly known as ‘The Bean’, is located in Chicago’s Millennium Park. It is made of stainless steel and is one of the many public art pieces one can discover inside the park. This shiny sculpture by Indian-born British artist Anish Kapoor allows for the perfect reflection selfie.

United States of America
Cloud Gate is a public sculpture, that is the centerpiece of AT&T Plaza at Millennium Park in the Loop community area of Chicago, Illinois. IANS

Crater Lake, Oregon

Crater Lake is one of the most pristine lakes in the world. Located in Portland’s Crater Lake National Park, it is a picturesque landscape of crystal-blue waters and sheer cliffs. At 592 meters deep, it is also the deepest lake in the United States Of America and among the deepest in the world. (IANS)

Previous articleTesla Vehicles’ Autopilot System Detect Speed Limit Signs Using Cameras
Next articleAkshay Kumar Tastes Elephant Poop Tea And Thanks Bear Grylls

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more
Environment

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

Digging Into The Life Of Parveen Babi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Parveen Babi truly lived life king-size, redefining the manner in which actresses portrayed themselves on the big screen, being cast in over 50 films...
Read more

Choose Hand Sanitizer Wisely For Young Ones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hand hygiene is extremely important, especially at a time when we are fighting a pandemic. Despite knowing that hands are the main pathways of...
Read more

Uplifting Chefs In Domestic Domains

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Inderpreet started following his passion of cooking 20 years back by inventing new dishes and eventually catering food for small parties. Five years ago, he...
Read more

Akshay Kumar Tastes Elephant Poop Tea And Thanks Bear Grylls

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is yet to get over tasting elephant poop tea, and he has British adventurer Bear Grylls to thanks for the...
Read more

Spots Across The United States Of America Worth Viewing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Of America is adorned with iconic landmarks and surprising attractions that make a perfect backdrop for unforgettable memories. Quench your thirst...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x