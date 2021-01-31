Sunday, January 31, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Sri Lanka Reopens Tourism With India
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

Sri Lanka Reopens Tourism With India

Sri Lanka reopens to tourism and introduces special tours like private jet experiential package curated for Ceylon Tea Trails invites guests to escape to the magical heart of the Ceylon tea region

0
Ceylon
Sri lanka reopens its doors to international tourists. Pixabay

Celebrating the spirit of resilience and renewed hope for the revival of travel in 2021, Sri Lanka has reopened its borders for international tourists around the world. To mark this momentous occasion, Resplendent Ceylon welcomes discerning Indian guests back and has partnered with Jetpooling to launch bespoke, private jet experiential journeys.

Patrons can now experience the benchmark hospitality and unparalleled service once again at the three resorts by Resplendent Ceylon, part of the family owned Dilmah Tea Company, and the sole member of Relais & Chateaux in Sri Lanka.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

As the pioneer in luxury experiential travel in Sri Lanka, the property has been curating a range of authentic experiences with distinctive hospitality over the years, while consistently contributing towards local communities and the environment. Ceylon Tea Trails, Cape Weligama and Wild Coast Tented Lodge, offer an enchanting circuit in the destination – from tea fields to clifftop beach and safari lodge. The brand’s SafeStay initiative implemented across the three resorts ensures the health and safety of all guests, teams, their families, and local communities.

“We welcome this promising step taken by Sri Lanka Tourism authorities to reopen doors for international travellers in 2021. At Resplendent Ceylon, we recognise the constantly evolving travel expectations and continue on the path to inspire confidence in our guests. We are delighted to exclusively partner with Jetpooling to introduce seamless experiential luxury journeys across our collection for Indian guests,” said Malik Fernando, Managing Director, Resplendent Ceylon.

Ceylon
Tourists can now enjoy the hospitality at Resplendent Ceylon.Pixabay

To start with, the private jet experiential package curated for Ceylon Tea Trails invites guests to escape to the magical heart of the Ceylon tea region. Perched at an altitude of 1250 meters, this award-winning boutique resort consists of restored colonial era tea planters’ bungalows. This one-of-a-kind experience includes a 7-night fully inclusive stay (all meals, non-alcoholic/ alcoholic beverages selection, laundry) and accommodation at one of the three bungalows — Summerville Bungalow, Dunkeld Owner’s Cottage and Castlereagh Bungalow — each offering utmost privacy and safety. During the stay, guests can choose from a range of signature activities such as – indulgent dining experiences that include tea infused dinner or tea planter’s picnic lunch, kayaking and hiking for adventure enthusiasts, heritage city excursions and a guided tour of the Dunkeld Tea Factory. Resplendent Ceylon’s collaboration with Jetpooling further adds to the luxe quotient by providing specially crafted journeys via private jets to whisk the guests away for an ultimate vacation.

ALSO READ: COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume

The Sri Lankan Tourism guidelines and ‘Safety Protocols’ approved by government authorities, are designed to ensure maximum safety for international travellers and the local communities. There is no quarantine restriction or minimum stay period, and guests visiting this island paradise will have access to all facilities at the officially listed – Certified ‘Safe and Secure’ Level 1 hotels. These steps establish a responsibly managed bio-bubble for international visitors.

All three properties in the Resplendent Ceylon collection are a part of the certified list and look forward to welcoming back international and Indian guests in 2021. Guests can choose to fly from Delhi or Mumbai to Colombo in a Dassault Falcon 2000 (12-seater) or an Embraer Legacy 650 (13-seater), respectively. Once in Colombo, their transfers to Ceylon Tea Trails will be via a helicopter ride. This package starts at Rs 22.5 lakh for a couple. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Survey Reveals Gender Pay Gap In Offices
Next articlePrivacy breach Can Be More Common In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Privacy breach Can Be More Common In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Data companies are going to find ever more creative, and sometimes more intrusive, sources of data to fuel their AI-driven behavioural analytics systems in...
Read more
India

New Survey Reveals Gender Pay Gap In Offices

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a recent international survey on gender equality opinions and experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, most (87 per cent) female respondents from India have...
Read more
Entertainment

Casting Can Make Or Break Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
The recent announcement of a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Boney Kapoor would have been hailed as a casting coup...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Privacy breach Can Be More Common In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Data companies are going to find ever more creative, and sometimes more intrusive, sources of data to fuel their AI-driven behavioural analytics systems in...
Read more

Sri Lanka Reopens Tourism With India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrating the spirit of resilience and renewed hope for the revival of travel in 2021, Sri Lanka has reopened its borders for international tourists...
Read more

New Survey Reveals Gender Pay Gap In Offices

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In a recent international survey on gender equality opinions and experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, most (87 per cent) female respondents from India have...
Read more

Casting Can Make Or Break Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The recent announcement of a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Boney Kapoor would have been hailed as a casting coup...
Read more

The Himalayan Range of Himachal Supports Good Population of Snow Leopards

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himalayan range of Himachal Pradesh supports a good population of the wide-roaming snow leopard with a bulk of its occurrence is reported outside...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after...
Read more

76% School-College Students Forced To Watch Advertisements of Tobacco Companies!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the ban on advertising of tobacco products in our country, 76 per cent of school-college students are forced to watch advertisements of tobacco...
Read more

Bollywood Declares “Good News” as Government Allows 100% Occupency in Theatres

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100 per cent occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid 19...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada