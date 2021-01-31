Sri Lanka Reopens Tourism With India

Celebrating the spirit of resilience and renewed hope for the revival of travel in 2021, Sri Lanka has reopened its borders for international tourists around the world. To mark this momentous occasion, Resplendent Ceylon welcomes discerning Indian guests back and has partnered with Jetpooling to launch bespoke, private jet experiential journeys.

Patrons can now experience the benchmark hospitality and unparalleled service once again at the three resorts by Resplendent Ceylon, part of the family owned Dilmah Tea Company, and the sole member of Relais & Chateaux in Sri Lanka.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

As the pioneer in luxury experiential travel in Sri Lanka, the property has been curating a range of authentic experiences with distinctive hospitality over the years, while consistently contributing towards local communities and the environment. Ceylon Tea Trails, Cape Weligama and Wild Coast Tented Lodge, offer an enchanting circuit in the destination – from tea fields to clifftop beach and safari lodge. The brand’s SafeStay initiative implemented across the three resorts ensures the health and safety of all guests, teams, their families, and local communities.

“We welcome this promising step taken by Sri Lanka Tourism authorities to reopen doors for international travellers in 2021. At Resplendent Ceylon, we recognise the constantly evolving travel expectations and continue on the path to inspire confidence in our guests. We are delighted to exclusively partner with Jetpooling to introduce seamless experiential luxury journeys across our collection for Indian guests,” said Malik Fernando, Managing Director, Resplendent Ceylon.

To start with, the private jet experiential package curated for Ceylon Tea Trails invites guests to escape to the magical heart of the Ceylon tea region. Perched at an altitude of 1250 meters, this award-winning boutique resort consists of restored colonial era tea planters’ bungalows. This one-of-a-kind experience includes a 7-night fully inclusive stay (all meals, non-alcoholic/ alcoholic beverages selection, laundry) and accommodation at one of the three bungalows — Summerville Bungalow, Dunkeld Owner’s Cottage and Castlereagh Bungalow — each offering utmost privacy and safety. During the stay, guests can choose from a range of signature activities such as – indulgent dining experiences that include tea infused dinner or tea planter’s picnic lunch, kayaking and hiking for adventure enthusiasts, heritage city excursions and a guided tour of the Dunkeld Tea Factory. Resplendent Ceylon’s collaboration with Jetpooling further adds to the luxe quotient by providing specially crafted journeys via private jets to whisk the guests away for an ultimate vacation.

ALSO READ: COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume

The Sri Lankan Tourism guidelines and ‘Safety Protocols’ approved by government authorities, are designed to ensure maximum safety for international travellers and the local communities. There is no quarantine restriction or minimum stay period, and guests visiting this island paradise will have access to all facilities at the officially listed – Certified ‘Safe and Secure’ Level 1 hotels. These steps establish a responsibly managed bio-bubble for international visitors.

All three properties in the Resplendent Ceylon collection are a part of the certified list and look forward to welcoming back international and Indian guests in 2021. Guests can choose to fly from Delhi or Mumbai to Colombo in a Dassault Falcon 2000 (12-seater) or an Embraer Legacy 650 (13-seater), respectively. Once in Colombo, their transfers to Ceylon Tea Trails will be via a helicopter ride. This package starts at Rs 22.5 lakh for a couple. (IANS)