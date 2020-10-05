Monday, October 5, 2020
Srishti Jain: Becoming an Actor Felt Like a Far-Fetched Dream

Srishti Jain is currently playing the lead role in the show Hamari Wali Good News

"I was always fascinated with acting and really wanted to become an actor, but at the same time, it always felt like a far-fetched dream," Srishti said. Pinterest

Srishti Jain, who is currently playing the lead role in the show Hamari Wali Good News, says becoming an actor felt like a far-fetched dream.

“I was always fascinated with acting and really wanted to become an actor, but at the same time, it always felt like a far-fetched dream. Owing to the fact that I belong to a family of engineers and doctors, my family was always very sceptical of the industry,” she said.

“My father got a job in Mumbai, and we shifted. I felt like destiny has bought me closer to my dream. That’s when I built up the courage to talk to my parents. I wona¿t lie, it took some time but eventually they agreed. I guess they realised how passionate I was about acting,”

she added.

Her struggle didn’t end there.

“The real struggle began when I started auditioning, I knew nothing about the industry or how to go about things. I can account for at least three years of countless auditions while managing my college and lectures. I remember I would travel by metro in those days. It wasn’t easy and there were times when people around me laughed at me, they would taunt me for being stupid and chasing after something that wasn’t guaranteed,” she recalled.

“My father got a job in Mumbai, and we shifted. I felt like destiny has bought me closer to my dream,” shared Srishti. Pinterest

“When I got my first break, I quit design college. That was a huge decision and I was advised against it by everyone, but my parents supported me. Today, I’m glad I took that step, I wouldn’t have been here today without that. Then I pursued my graduation in psychology through correspondence while shooting for my show. God has been great to me and I’m very thankful,” Srishti said.

Talking about her show and her role of Navya, Srishti said: “The show is very interesting. It’s unique, fresh and progressive. Navya is a girl-next-door, she’s strong-headed and believes in standing up for what’s right and voicing her opinion. She’s full of life. She got married quite early because of family pressure. She’s 23 years old and is still a child at heart. But at the same time, she’s mature. She’s always happy and never really gets upset. She also loves everyone.” (IANS)

