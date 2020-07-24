I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star son and has survived in the industry because of friendship.

“I’ve heard this in the industry since I came in that you can’t make good friends in the industry. I don’t believe it. I am not a star son. I have only survived over here because of friendship. Like a friend said, ‘I believe in you, but I don’t have a budget’. So, people have really stood by me as I have stood by them,” Vidyut told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, “Yaara”, where the idea of friendship is central to the plot. He opened up while discussing his camaraderie with co-stars Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatry and Vijay Varma.

“I can say that these guys are my very good friends. When you see the film you can see there’s nothing fake,” he said.

The actor recalled a moment with Vijay while shooting in Dehradun.

“I remember when we were sitting I told him, ‘tu bahut badha star banega, ladke (you’ll become a very big star, boy)’, and he started laughing. After ‘Yaara’, he shot for ‘Gully Boy’. And the day I was proud for him, I had not been proud like this for anybody in a long time. This is the kind of friendship I have with Vijay, Amit Sadh and Kenny Basumatry.”

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, “Yaara” is a Bollywood remake of the French film “Gang Story”. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

Also Read: 23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

How different will this film be from the others he has done till now? “The fans will get to see Vidyut Jammwal from 20 to 50 — from this young scrawny guy to a grey-haired man. This is new, to start with. It will be fun to watch. The film is about friendship and I think we have not had a great story on friendship since ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. So, I am excited to be a part of it, because all four of us are really good friends. You can see our camaraderie on screen,” Vidyut said about the film, which launches on Friendship Day, July 30, on Zee5. (IANS)