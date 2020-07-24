Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of...
EntertainmentLead Story

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, "Yaara"

0
Vidyut Jammwal: I'm not a star son, have survived because of friendship
" I am not a star son. I have only survived over here because of friendship", Vidyut  said. Wikimedia Commons

Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star son and has survived in the industry because of friendship.

“I’ve heard this in the industry since I came in that you can’t make good friends in the industry. I don’t believe it. I am not a star son. I have only survived over here because of friendship. Like a friend said, ‘I believe in you, but I don’t have a budget’. So, people have really stood by me as I have stood by them,” Vidyut told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, “Yaara”, where the idea of friendship is central to the plot. He opened up while discussing his camaraderie with co-stars Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatry and Vijay Varma.

“I can say that these guys are my very good friends. When you see the film you can see there’s nothing fake,” he said.

The actor recalled a moment with Vijay while shooting in Dehradun.

Vidyut Jammwal: I'm not a star son, have survived because of friendship
Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, “Yaara” is a Bollywood remake of the French film “Gang Story”. Pinterest

“I remember when we were sitting I told him, ‘tu bahut badha star banega, ladke (you’ll become a very big star, boy)’, and he started laughing. After ‘Yaara’, he shot for ‘Gully Boy’. And the day I was proud for him, I had not been proud like this for anybody in a long time. This is the kind of friendship I have with Vijay, Amit Sadh and Kenny Basumatry.”

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, “Yaara” is a Bollywood remake of the French film “Gang Story”. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

Also Read: 23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

How different will this film be from the others he has done till now? “The fans will get to see Vidyut Jammwal from 20 to 50 — from this young scrawny guy to a grey-haired man. This is new, to start with. It will be fun to watch. The film is about friendship and I think we have not had a great story on friendship since ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. So, I am excited to be a part of it, because all four of us are really good friends. You can see our camaraderie on screen,” Vidyut said about the film, which launches on Friendship Day, July 30, on Zee5. (IANS)

Previous articleI am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor
Next article7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more
Business

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more
Entertainment

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female...
Read more

23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crises, 23.97 per cent of people said that they were laid off from work since the lockdown was implemented, according...
Read more

One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted...
Read more

Microsoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to further secure customer data and address regulatory needs for some organisations, Microsoft has announced Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Broadcast Live from Messenger Rooms

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the next step to integrate its apps, the social networking giant has introduced a new tool for users to broadcast live to Facebook...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada