Sunday, December 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Steps To Prevent Heart Disease Among The Youngsters
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Steps To Prevent Heart Disease Among The Youngsters

India is witnessing an increase in the incidence of smoking, especially among adolescents

0
HEART DISEASE
Heart ailments among younger people are on a constant rise. Pixabay

Heart diseases among Indians occur five to ten years earlier than in other populations across the globe. According to the 2018-19 INTERHEART study, the median age for the first presentation of acute Myocardial Infarct (commonly known as a heart attack), in the South Asian (Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka) population is 53 years, whereas that in Western Europe, China, and Hong Kong it is 63 years. In India, the most worrying part is that heart ailments among younger people are on a constant rise.

We can easily blame this on the sedentary lifestyle and increased stress levels amongst the youth in India. The young age group of 25 to 39 years is mainly the victim of this kind of lifestyle. With the advent of technology, OTT platforms, mobile games, traditional modes of relaxation like going out with friends for a walk or sports are less common now. Lack of open space for playing, cycling, or recreation in most urban centers is only adding to the problems. Most of our school curriculums also have very little emphasis on sports or physical activity.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

A heart attack suffered by a Bollywood choreographer Remo D’ Souza at the age of 46 years throws light on the need for addressing cardiac concerns amongst the young population.

Dr. Brajesh Kunwar, Director-Interventional Cardiology, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, points out: “The minimum requirement of exercise as per guidelines is 35-45 minutes a day for four to five days a week, to fulfill the requirement of the heart and vital organs. Importantly, there is no work-life balance; the competitive culture of corporate entities has increased man-hours at work leading to chronic stress amongst the youth.

“Multiple other factors like smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, Diabetes, Obesity, and hereditary factors play a major role. Smoking is a major dominant modifiable risk factor associated with young Coronary Artery Disease, patients. India is witnessing an increase in the incidence of smoking, especially among adolescents.”

Also, it is important to note that our diagnostic capabilities have improved over the years. That’s another reason why we see much higher numbers. But that of course is a good part. Having said that, we must understand that there is a critical need to prevent and tackle Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) among youth by way of a lifestyle change, he adds.

HEART DISEASE
Smoking is a major dominant modifiable risk factor. Pixabay

Now you might be wondering how people who seem fit or are fitness enthusiasts get heart diseases? Kunwar explains:

The role of genetic cholesterol: Well, while we feel that fitness and exercise is extremely necessary for a healthy life, it is not the only thing that can protect you from heart ailments. The food we eat, the lifestyle we lead, our stress levels, and genes also play an equivalent role. We all know that Indians are predisposed to Diabetes and CVDs, similarly many people also suffer from Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) which is a genetic condition. People who have this condition are born with it; this defect prevents the body from ridding itself of the type of Cholesterol that can build up in your arteries and cause heart disease. So, people having this condition need to be more careful. There is medication available for treating this condition and patients can easily manage it with the help of a clinical expert.

Stress: A Silent killer: The grinding pace of modern lifestyle distracts our minds and affects our health for the worse. Stress has been said to be a major reason why the younger generation is prone to heart diseases. When you are exposed to long periods of stress, your body gives warning signals that something is wrong. These physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral warning signs should not be ignored. They tell you that you need to slow down. If you continue to be stressed and you don’t give your body a break, you are likely to develop health problems like heart disease. You could also worsen an existing illness.

Some of the warning sign of heart attacks include:

– Extreme chest pain and pressure

– Stabbing pain in the arm, neck, or jaw

– Sudden shortness of breath

– Sweating, and dizziness

ALSO READ: A Resolution To Lead A Wholesome Healthier Life For The Year 2021

Going forward, it is important to follow these healthy practices to prevent heart ailments at an early age:

– Control your blood pressure

– Keep your cholesterol and triglyceride levels under control

– Maintain a healthy weight

– Eat a healthy diet

– Get regular exercise

– Limit alcohol intake and don’t smoke

– Manage stress

– Make sure you sleep well

– Indulge in a moderate-intensity exercise like a brisk walk, swimming, etc. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arctic's rapid warming could have been triggered by a series of great earthquakes, suggests new research. In the Arctic, one of the factors...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more
Lead Story

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Steps To Prevent Heart Disease Among The Youngsters

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart diseases among Indians occur five to ten years earlier than in other populations across the globe. According to the 2018-19 INTERHEART study, the...
Read more

The Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arctic's rapid warming could have been triggered by a series of great earthquakes, suggests new research. In the Arctic, one of the factors...
Read more

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

Why Is KMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite Called ‘Cycle Samaritan’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At sharp 7 a.m. every day, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite of the Congress exits his home, breathes the fresh morning...
Read more

Rewind 2020: Movies And Series Linked To Social And Political Issues

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL With pandemic hitting this year we all have been confined to our homes, relaxing and watching all the possible content on OTT...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada