Monday, July 13, 2020
Stress hormone Linked to Higher Blood Sugar Levels in Diabetic Patients
Life Style Health & Fitness

Stress hormone Linked to Higher Blood Sugar Levels in Diabetic Patients

A clear link between the stress hormone cortisol and higher blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes has been established by researchers

Stress hormone linked to higher blood sugar in diabetics
Stress and depression are two of the major causes of a flatter cortisol profile. Pixabay

Researchers have showcased a clear link between the stress hormone cortisol and higher blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Previous research has shown that stress and depression are two of the major causes of a flatter cortisol profile.

“In healthy people, cortisol fluctuates naturally throughout the day, spiking in the morning and falling at night,” said study researcher Joshua J Joseph from the Ohio State University.

“But in participants with type 2 diabetes, cortisol profiles that were flatter throughout the day had higher glucose levels,” Joseph said in a paper published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.

Stress hormone linked to higher blood sugar in diabetics
It is important for people with type 2 diabetes to find ways to reduce stress. Pixabay

These sustained levels of cortisol make it much more difficult to control blood sugar and manage the disease, which is why it is so important for those with type 2 diabetes to find ways to reduce stress.

“We have begun a new trial to examine if mindfulness practices can lower blood sugar in those with type 2 diabetes,” said Joseph.

“But this isn’t the only effective form of stress relief. It’s important to find something you enjoy and make it a part of your everyday routine,” he added.

The relationship of cortisol with glucose levels was only observed in those with diabetes.

However, the research team believe the stress hormone likely plays an important role in diabetes prevention and they continue to research the connection between cortisol and the development of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Stress hormone linked to higher blood sugar in diabetics
Some people can manage their blood sugar levels with healthy eating and exercise. Pixabay

With type 2 diabetes, your body doesn’t use insulin properly.

Some people can manage their blood sugar levels with healthy eating and exercise, while others may need medication or insulin to help manage it.

“Most people with Type 2 diabetes know the importance of exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and getting plenty of rest. But stress relief is a crucial and often forgotten component of diabetes management,” Joseph said.

“Whether it’s a yoga class, taking a walk or reading a book, finding ways to lower your stress levels is important to everyone’s overall health, especially for those with type 2 diabetes,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

