Friday, October 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness This Stretchable Conductive Hydrogel Could Repair Damaged Nerves
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

This Stretchable Conductive Hydrogel Could Repair Damaged Nerves

Injuries in which a peripheral nerve has been completely severed, such as a deep cut from an accident, are difficult to treat

0
New hydrogel can help repair damaged nerves: Study
Researchers have developed a stretchable conductive hydrogel that could someday be used to repair damaged nerves. Pinterest

Researchers have developed a stretchable conductive hydrogel that could someday be used to repair damaged nerves.

According to the study, published in the journal ACS Nano, injuries in which a peripheral nerve has been completely severed, such as a deep cut from an accident, are difficult to treat. A common strategy, called autologous nerve transplantation, involves removing a section of the peripheral nerve from elsewhere in the body and sewing it onto the ends of the severed one.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

However, the surgery does not always restore function, and multiple follow-up surgeries are sometimes needed. The research team from Nanjing University in China wanted to develop an effective, fast-acting treatment that could replace autologous nerve transplantation.

For this purpose, they decided to explore conducting hydrogels — water-swollen, biocompatible polymers that can transmit bioelectrical signals.

New hydrogel can help repair damaged nerves: Study
A common strategy, called autologous nerve transplantation, involves removing a section of the peripheral nerve from elsewhere in the body and sewing it onto the ends of the severed one. (Representational Image). Unsplash

The researchers prepared a tough but stretchable conductive hydrogel containing polyaniline and polyacrylamide. The crosslinked polymer had a 3D microporous network that, once implanted, allowed nerve cells to enter and adhere, helping restore lost tissue.

The team showed that the material could conduct bioelectrical signals through a damaged sciatic nerve removed from a toad. Then, they implanted the hydrogel into rats with sciatic nerve injuries.

Also Read: Rise in Screen Time Amid Pandemic Leads to Increased Vision Impairment

Two weeks later, the rats’ nerves recovered their bioelectrical properties, and their walking improved compared with untreated rats.

“Because the electricity-conducting properties of the material improve with irradiation by near-infrared light, which can penetrate tissues, it could be possible to further enhance nerve conduction and recovery in this way,” the study authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleRise in Screen Time Amid Pandemic Leads to Increased Vision Impairment
Next articleFacebook: Strict Laws, Collective Response Can Curb Influence Operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Facebook: Strict Laws, Collective Response Can Curb Influence Operations

NewsGram Desk - 0
Admitting that influence operations on its apps are unlikely to disappear anytime soon, Facebook has said that tighter regulations along with a collective approach...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rise in Screen Time Amid Pandemic Leads to Increased Vision Impairment

NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased digital screen time amid the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the rising burden of preventable blindness/Vision Impairment in the country, said the All...
Read more
Lead Story

IPL 2020: A Panorama For Cricket Lovers

NewsGram Desk - 0
The panorama that the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings to a cricket lover is wonderful. Watching matches after matches unfold with such precision and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Facebook: Strict Laws, Collective Response Can Curb Influence Operations

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Admitting that influence operations on its apps are unlikely to disappear anytime soon, Facebook has said that tighter regulations along with a collective approach...
Read more

This Stretchable Conductive Hydrogel Could Repair Damaged Nerves

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a stretchable conductive hydrogel that could someday be used to repair damaged nerves. According to the study, published in the journal ACS...
Read more

Rise in Screen Time Amid Pandemic Leads to Increased Vision Impairment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased digital screen time amid the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the rising burden of preventable blindness/Vision Impairment in the country, said the All...
Read more

IPL 2020: A Panorama For Cricket Lovers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The panorama that the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings to a cricket lover is wonderful. Watching matches after matches unfold with such precision and...
Read more

Musical Training Can Improve Working Memory In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want your kids to be more intelligent and sharper, read on. Neuroscientists have found new evidence that learning to play an instrument...
Read more

Unemployment Is The Major Concern For Business Executives Globally: WEF Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Unemployment is the major concern for business executives globally, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) survey on Thursday. The interactive map on 'Regional Risks...
Read more

Mi Smart Band 5: A Hassle-Free Budget Fitness Wearable

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Upgrading its popular Mi Smart Band series, Xiaomi has launched a budget-friendly next-generation fitness tracker Mi Smart Band 5 for just Rs 2,499 in...
Read more

Single-Use Plastics Will Be Banned In Canada By 2021 End

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Canadian government has announced that the use of single-use plastics will be banned across the country by the end of 2021. On Wednesday, Environment...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada