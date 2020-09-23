Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Stroke Patients With Covid-19 Show Increased Inflammation, Death Rate: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Stroke Patients With Covid-19 Show Increased Inflammation, Death Rate: Researchers

Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel for the brain is blocked by a clot, depriving some brain tissue of oxygen

0
Stroke patients with Covid have high inflammation, death rate: Study
Stroke patients who also have Covid-19 showed increased systemic inflammation, more serious stroke severity and a much higher rate of death. Unsplash

Stroke patients who also have Covid-19 showed increased systemic inflammation, more serious stroke severity and a much higher rate of death, compared to stroke patients without coronavirus, warn researchers.

The study published in the journal Brain, Behavior & Immunity – Health, is a retrospective, observational, cross-sectional study of 60 ischemic stroke patients admitted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital between late March and early May 2020.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel for the brain is blocked by a clot, depriving some brain tissue of oxygen. All patients were tested for Covid-19 at admission.

“The ratio of the number of neutrophils to the number of lymphocytes, or the NLR, as calculated from blood count data, served as an index of the systemic inflammatory response,” said study author Chen Lin from UAB in the US.

“While other researchers have associated NLR with Covid-19 disease severity, refractory disease and even as an independent factor for mortality, our study is the first to associate the NLR in patients with Covid-19 and ischemic stroke and stroke severity,”

Lin added.

Of the 60 hospitalised patients with acute systemic stroke, nine were positive for a COVID-19 infection.

The research had four major findings. First, patients who were positive for Covid-19 presented a more severe neurological deficit at admission, as measured by the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale, or NIHSS, score, which averaged 18.4.

Stroke patients with Covid have high inflammation, death rate: Study
Stroke patients with Covid-19 had a significantly higher mortality rate (44.4%). Unsplash

Second, all patients with an NIHSS score higher than four — including uninfected patients — had a significantly higher NLR than those with lower scores. The NIHSS is used to predict lesion size and gauge stroke severity.

Third, patients with Covid-19 had an increased inflammatory response, including significantly higher neutrophil counts, lower lymphocyte counts and an increased NLR, compared with uninfected patients.

Finally, stroke patients with Covid-19 had a significantly higher mortality rate — 44.4 per cent, versus 7.6 per cent for uninfected stroke patients.

Also Read: Playing Video Games in Childhood Can Improve Working Memory Years Later

“Interestingly, in our patients with stroke and Covid-19, the neutrophil and lymphocyte levels were only borderline high and low, respectively, yet the NLR was almost twice as high as in patients without Covid-19,”

Lin said.

“This potentially indicates that the systemic inflammatory response triggered by Covid-19 can cascade from multiple components,” Lin noted. (IANS)

Previous articlePlaying Video Games in Childhood Can Improve Working Memory Years Later
Next articleResearchers Find Potential New Drug Candidate Against Enterovirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Microsoft Study Shows Pandemic has Increased Feeling of Burnout Among Workers

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you've been feeling overwhelmed at work lately, you are not alone as a new Microsoft study has shown that the pandemic has increased...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Lower Zinc Levels in Blood Linked to Higher Death Risk in Covid Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in...
Read more
Entertainment

Time Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Microsoft Study Shows Pandemic has Increased Feeling of Burnout Among Workers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you've been feeling overwhelmed at work lately, you are not alone as a new Microsoft study has shown that the pandemic has increased...
Read more

Lower Zinc Levels in Blood Linked to Higher Death Risk in Covid Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in...
Read more

Time Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening...
Read more

Return to Usual Sexual Activity After Heart Attack for Long-Term Survival

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Returning to usual levels of sexual activity within a few months after a heart attack is positively associated with long-term survival, say researchers. According to...
Read more

Researchers Find Potential New Drug Candidate Against Enterovirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some good news in the search for antiviral drugs for hard-to-treat diseases as researchers have identified a potential new drug candidate against enterovirus 71,...
Read more

Stroke Patients With Covid-19 Show Increased Inflammation, Death Rate: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stroke patients who also have Covid-19 showed increased systemic inflammation, more serious stroke severity and a much higher rate of death, compared to stroke...
Read more

Playing Video Games in Childhood Can Improve Working Memory Years Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a good news to video game lovers, researchers have found that playing video games as a child can improve working memory years later. The...
Read more

Know the Negative Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown on Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children, who appear at a relatively lower risk from Covid-19, are disproportionately harmed by precautions involved with lockdowns, warn researchers. Experts from Oxford University Hospitals...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada