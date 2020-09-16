Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Strong Spiritual Core People Can Recognise This Delusion: Actress Kangana

Kangana on showbiz: Takes strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion

Kangana
Kangana Ranaut has not just come a long way on the career front but has also matured in real life. Setting an example of how to deal with media, Kangana gave a journalist a befitting reply on being asked a strange question during the promotions of her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Wikimedia Commons

Actress Kangana Ranaut says only people with strong spiritual core can recognise the delusion that is showbiz.

“Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion,” Kangana tweeted on Wednesday morning.

She posted her note with a picture where she is seen applying lipstick.

kangana
Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is one of India’s most famous actresses, as renowned for her personal life as she is her films. Wikimedia Commons

On Tuesday, Kangana criticised Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for her remarks against people who are trying to tarnish the image of the film industry, and questioned whether her stance would change if her children were involved.

“Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Kangana said.

Jaya Bachchan’s remarks in Parliament came after Kangana as well as Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan seperately alleged that Bollywood was addicted to drugs. (IANS)

