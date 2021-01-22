Friday, January 22, 2021
Study: Adverse Childhood Experiences Worsen The Adult Prospects Of Life

Several couples who had experienced many problems in childhood had strikingly more problems in adulthood than the others

Childhood
Bad childhood experiences are damaging the mental health. Pixabay

Parents, take note. An adverse childhood upbringing often impairs people’s health in their adult years, especially for couples who have both had similar experiences leading to ‘unfavorable living situation’, a new study suggests.

The study indicated that the greater the number of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) for the woman, the partner, and the couple together, the worse their adult prospects turned out to be.

“When we studied couples where both partners stated they’d had a hard time as children, the connection between negative childhood experience and a relatively unfavorable living situation in adulthood became especially clear,” said researcher Per Kristiansson from the Uppsala University.

Childhood
Both mental and physical abuses affect a lot. Pixabay

For the study, published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE, the research team involved 818 mothers and their partners who filled in a questionnaire one year after having a child together. The ACEs the researchers focused on were both mental and physical abuses and neglect; sexual assault; and problematic situations in the family-like criminal behavior, substance abuse, violence, mental disorders, and separations.

Individual ACEs were common among all respondents, and 11 percent of the women and 9 percent of their partners reported having four or more such experiences. In 2 percent of the couples, both individuals recounted at least four ACEs. If one person in a couple had undergone them, the other was more likely to have done so as well.

The greater the number of ACEs for the woman, the partner, and the couple together, the worse their adult prospects turned out to be. Several couples who had experienced many problems in childhood had strikingly more problems in adulthood than the others. (IANS)

