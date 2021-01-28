Thursday, January 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Covid19 Affected The Mental And Emotional Well Being Of Doctors
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Covid19 Affected The Mental And Emotional Well Being Of Doctors

20 percent of physicians said they were depressed, one in five reported clinical depression and more than two-thirds said they felt down

0
doctors
The level of stress in women increased from 48 percent to 51 percent during the pandemic. Pixabay

The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the mental and emotional well-being of doctors, with female physicians and those in critical care and infectious disease reporting among the highest rates of burnout during the pandemic, according to findings from a new report.

The ‘Death by 1,000 Cuts: Medscape National Physician Burnout and Suicide Report 2021’ shows that although burnout rates were stable from the previous year’s report, at 42 percent overall, the level in women increased from 48 percent to 51 percent during the pandemic, while burnout in male physicians overall remained unchanged from 2019.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Many women physicians are in families with children at home. It’s already known that women assume more responsibilities in the home than do men. The pressures have increased during Covid-19: having to be their child’s teacher during homeschooling; no childcare; and the grandparents can’t babysit. Those all bring enormous pressure and burdens. In addition, all doctors and nurses are worried about bringing the virus home to their families,” says US-based psychiatrist Carol Bernstein in the report.

Burnout and the stress of the pandemic (personal risk, social distancing, financial uncertainty) appeared to diminish physicians’ overall work-life happiness, with only 49 percent reporting they were happy in 2020 versus 69 percent pre-pandemic.

doctors
Mental and emotional well being of Doctors has been affected due to Covid19. Pixabay

More than one-third reported feeling unhappy last year, compared with 19 percent in 2019. Shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), difficult conditions, long hours, grief over losing patients, and watching patients’ families suffer added a layer of extreme stress and exhaustion for many frontline workers, suggests the report.

Nearly three-quarters of millennial physicians (25-39) and GenXrs (40-54) and two-thirds of boomers (55-73) said burnout has had a negative effect on their personal relationships, says the report based on responses from over 12,000 physicians. Burnout is described as long-term, unresolved, job-related stress leading to exhaustion, cynicism, detachment from job responsibilities, and lacking a sense of personal accomplishment.

ALSO READ: Doctors Talk About Challenges they Face During the Pandemic

Of the 20 percent of physicians who said they were depressed, one in five reported clinical depression, and more than two-thirds said they felt down (colloquial depression) during 2020. Of those reporting depression, 13 percent said they experienced suicidal thoughts, and 1 percent attempted suicide.

“More than one-third of all physicians who report depression say it leads them to be more easily exasperated with patients, 24 percent are less careful when taking patient notes and 15 percent said depression results in them making errors they would otherwise not make,” says the Medscape report. (IANS)

Previous articleTriyuginarayan Temple: A Hidden Treasure Of Uttarakhand
Next articleGoogle Maps Improves Discoverability In Indian Languages

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Men should Be Allies To Women: Nakuul Mehta

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has pledged his support to a campaign that encourages men not to be "silent spectators to violations of women...
Read more
Lead Story

Indians Feel AI Enhances Consumer Experience

NewsGram Desk - 0
About 84 per cent Indian consumers agree that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to provide better customer experience, improve brand reputation, and increase...
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Arati Kadav Does Not Believe In Censorship Of Digital Content

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav does not believe in censorship of digital content. She believes the idea would snatch away the power of being fearless from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Men should Be Allies To Women: Nakuul Mehta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has pledged his support to a campaign that encourages men not to be "silent spectators to violations of women...
Read more

Indians Feel AI Enhances Consumer Experience

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
About 84 per cent Indian consumers agree that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to provide better customer experience, improve brand reputation, and increase...
Read more

Filmmaker Arati Kadav Does Not Believe In Censorship Of Digital Content

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav does not believe in censorship of digital content. She believes the idea would snatch away the power of being fearless from...
Read more

Google Maps Improves Discoverability In Indian Languages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google Maps on Wednesday said it has incorporated an ensemble of learning models that automatically transliterate the names of points of interest (POIs) to...
Read more

Study: Covid19 Affected The Mental And Emotional Well Being Of Doctors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the mental and emotional well-being of doctors, with female physicians and those in critical care and infectious disease...
Read more

Triyuginarayan Temple: A Hidden Treasure Of Uttarakhand

India NewsGram Desk - 0
What sets Uttarakhand apart is the religious inheritance that comes with the famous religious temples located in the state. While most people are aware...
Read more

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatments Leads To Psychological Benefits For An Individual

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-surgical cosmetic treatments which are minimally invasive procedures aim to improve a person's appearance, self-esteem, and self-confidence. Every individual wishes to look good and...
Read more

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson Can Transform Team Into Super Bowl Contenders

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY EVGENY KRINITSYN` While the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to contest Super Bowl LV (February 7), Deshaun Watson’s trade future is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada