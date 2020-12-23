Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Study: How And Why Stars Die?
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Study: How And Why Stars Die?

A proper understanding of fast oscillations can actually hold the key to why some stars explode from supernovas

0
Stars
Report on how and why the stars die. Pixabay

Researchers from Northwestern University (NU) has found that by studying all three “flavors” involved in a supernova, they have unlocked more clues as to how and why stars die.

Contrary to the past practice of simplifying studies by studying one flavor while ignoring the other two, the researchers in the new study created a non-linear simulation of a “fast conversion” when three neutrino flavors are present, where a fast conversion is marked by neutrinos interacting and changing flavors.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

They removed the assumption that the three flavors of neutrinos, muon, electron, and tau neutrinos, have the same angular distribution, giving them each a different distribution. A two-flavor setup of the same concept looks at electron neutrinos and “x” neutrinos, in which x can be either muon or tau neutrinos and where differences between the two are insignificant.

When an enormous number of neutrinos are sent careening during the massive explosion of a core-collapse supernova, they begin to oscillate. Interactions between neutrinos change the properties and behaviors of the whole system, creating a coupled relationship.

Stars
The new study created a non-linear simulation of a “fast conversion.” Pixabay

Therefore, when neutrino density is high, a fraction of neutrinos interchange flavors. When different flavors are emitted in different directions deep within a star, conversions occur rapidly and are called “fast conversions.” Interestingly, the research found that as the number of neutrinos grows, so do their conversion rates, regardless of mass, reports Xinhua news agency.

ALSO READ: 2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector

“We are trying to convince the community that when you take these fast conversions into account, you have to use all three flavors to understand it,” said senior author Manibrata Sen, a postdoctoral researcher currently based at NU under the Network for Neutrinos, Nuclear Astrophysics, and Symmetries program at the University of California – Berkeley.

“A proper understanding of fast oscillations can actually hold the key to why some stars explode from supernovas.” In the next step, the researchers hope to make their results more generic by including spatial dimensions in addition to components of momentum and time. The study has been published in the journal Physical Review Letters. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Impact Of Indian Classical Music On An Individual
Next article5 Mobile Games That Ruled The Screens This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Research: Cooked Meats Associated With Increased Wheezing In Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dietary habits established earlier in life may be linked to potentially the future development of asthma as new research has found that substances present...
Read more
Entertainment

5 Mobile Games That Ruled The Screens This Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
Other than video calling, it was mobile gaming that took India by storm during the lockdowns and social distancing times. As parents got busy...
Read more
Entertainment

The Impact Of Indian Classical Music On An Individual

NewsGram Desk - 0
Music is one of the best, greatest, and purist forms created by mankind. Music plays a more important role in our life than just...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Research: Cooked Meats Associated With Increased Wheezing In Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dietary habits established earlier in life may be linked to potentially the future development of asthma as new research has found that substances present...
Read more

5 Mobile Games That Ruled The Screens This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Other than video calling, it was mobile gaming that took India by storm during the lockdowns and social distancing times. As parents got busy...
Read more

Study: How And Why Stars Die?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from Northwestern University (NU) has found that by studying all three "flavors" involved in a supernova, they have unlocked more clues as to...
Read more

The Impact Of Indian Classical Music On An Individual

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Music is one of the best, greatest, and purist forms created by mankind. Music plays a more important role in our life than just...
Read more

Longing To See Homeland Still Fresh In Dalai Lama’s mind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Though living in exile for over half a century in the Himalayan foothills, the longing to see his homeland Lhasa is still fresh in...
Read more

For Young People, Covid19 Spells More Threat For Parents Than Themselves

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
During the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, young people thought the deadly disease is a threat to their parents and the elderly but...
Read more

A Resolution To Lead A Wholesome Healthier Life For The Year 2021

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is just a few days away and we want to set the path right by turning into a healthier life. A lot of...
Read more

89 Percent Of Respondents Displaying Keen Interest To Resume Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A combination of lockdown fatigue and strong pent-up demand, coupled with positive sentiment due to announcements about the vaccine saw 89 percent of respondents...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada