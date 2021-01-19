Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Study: Lack Of Compliments Tops The Reason For Female Infidelity

The survey added that 82 percent of the respondents stated that they need to feel appreciated and valued in their relationship

Women who regularly receive compliments from their partners about their looks are more sexually fulfilled. Pixabay

The lack of compliments and acts of kindness from their spouses is the top reason for female infidelity, reveals a study.

The survey was conducted by dating app Gleeden on over 11,000 female users and according to their responses, 84 percent of women complain about their partners not giving them enough attention and compliments whereas 61 percent admit that lack of compliments cause discussions and tension within the couple. Further, 77 percent of respondents admitted that this behavior is the primary reason which brought them to stray away from their married life.

The survey added that 82 percent of the respondents stated that they need to feel appreciated and valued in their relationship, lack of which forces them to look elsewhere. For 76 percent, the lack of compliments undermines their ability to feel desirable and seductive. Lastly, 42 percent find it hard to feel sexually attracted and aroused towards someone who doesn’t feel the same way, forcing them to look for love outside the relationship.

ALSO READ: Women Are Always Taught To Give Love Than Demand Love: Neha Bhasin

The Journal of Sex Marital Therapy supports these revelations that an inattentive partner can have a devastating impact on a woman’s interest in the relationship. It states that women who regularly receive compliments from their fiance, husband, or boyfriend about their looks are more sexually fulfilled than others. (IANS)

Previous articleKerala Launches India’s First Labour Movement Museum
Next articleAnuradha Goyal’s Book: ‘Lotus in the Stone: Sacred Journeys in Eternal India

